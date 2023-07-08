This comedian, known for dumb silly roles, is one of the smartest men ever, has IQ higher than Einstein, Stephen Hawking

This British comedian is one of the smartest men alive

When you say the word genius, the first face that comes in front of your eyes is perhaps of Albert Einstein. The scientist personified this word through his intellect and scientific achievements. What Einstein was for the early 20th century, physicist Stephen Hawking was for the latter half of the century. And yet, there are people smarter than these two, at least in terms of their intelligence quotient (IQ). One of these is actually a legendary actor, whose IQ is way higher than these two geniuses.

The actor with an IQ of 178

As per most standard tests, an IQ of over 130 is considered extremely high, something that only 2% in the world possess. A score of 150+ on an IQ test is even rarer and many reports say that only 0.1% of the people in the world fall in that bracket. Neither Einstein, nor Hawking ever sat for an IQ test but academics have estimated their IQ to be around 160, based on their work and interviews over the years. Needless to say this is an extremely high number. However, with an astonishing IQ of 178, British comedian Rowan Atkinson sits head and shoulders above these legends.

Rowan Atkinson’s films and Mr Bean

To audiences around the world, Atkinson is perhaps best known for his portrayal of the iconic character Bean in the sitcom Mr Bean and its film spinoffs. He has also starred in the popular and successful film franchise Johnny English, where he yet again played the leading role. It is ironic that despite being one of the smartest men in the world, Atkinson is best known for playing bumbling fools or silly characters. Among his other film credits include Rat Race, Scooby Doo, Four Weddings and a Funeral, and Love Actually. To British viewers, Bean rose to fame in the sitcom Blackadder in the 80s, where he played the lead role. He last appeared in the TV series Man vs Bee in 2022 and is set to be seen on the big screen again in Wonka later this year.