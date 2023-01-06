Happy Birthday Rowan Atkinson: Twitter erupts with hilarious memes on Mr Bean's birthday, check here

Screengrab

New Delhi: It takes tremendous skill to make someone smile, and yet there are those who manage to tickle our funny bone every time. Rowan Atkinson, our very own Mr Bean, is one such talented actor. Simply by his expressions in Mr Bean, the actor made us laugh. At the same time, he captivated us with his acting abilities in a completely different role as a spy in Johnny English. Rowan Atkinson was born on January 6, 1955. As this British actor-producer-writer celebrates his birthday today, here's how netizens wished him in a hilarious manner

Take a look at a few hilarious memes posted on Twitter on Mr. Bean's birthday:

Happy Birthday to Mr. Bean (Rowan Atkinson), One of the favourite comic of 90's kid pic.twitter.com/IOASkpjJFw — Routine of Nepal banda (@RONBupdates) January 6, 2023

@MrBean, a huge part of our childhood. Thank you sir for making our childhood better.

Wish you very Happy Birthday Legend God bless you always.#MrBean #HappyBirthdayMrBean pic.twitter.com/aqX44iOLaC — Imanur (@Mr_Imanur) January 6, 2023

Happy Birthday to the person who always makes us smile

Happy Birthday Mr.Bean #RowanAtkinson @MrBean pic.twitter.com/saVJSSrglR — (@s_mamta99) January 6, 2023

Mr. Bean rose to fame on the BBC's sketch comedy show Not the Nine O'Clock News. The role earned him a BAFTA for Best Entertainment Performance in 1981. He is regarded as one of the funniest actors in comedy, with a physical style when playing Mr Bean and a deadpan delivery when playing other roles. He has appeared in theatrical productions in addition to playing a clumsy vicar in Four Weddings and a Funeral and voicing the hornbill Zazu in The Lion King.