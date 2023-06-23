Is Khloe Kardashian dating Michele Morrone? Here is the truth

Khloe Kardashian. (credits: Instagram)

If you watch Keeping Up With The Kardashians regularly, you would agree that the latest episode of the popular reality television series was a total humdinger. Kim Kardashian was seen orchestrating a seating arrangement that brought her sister Khloe Kardashian and actor Michele Morrone next to one another at a high-profile fashion event. Khloe confessed that she is attracted to the Italian model. Describing him as "super hot", she went on to reveal that she is fond of his masculine appeal. The latest episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, along with Khloe Kardashian, and Michele Morrone's viral pictures led to speculation about the two being romantically involved.

Khloe Kardashian on dating rumours

Khloe Kardashian and Michele Morrone met during the Dolce & Gabbana show recently and started talking backstage. These two even introduced each other to their respective friends. Michele Morrone later took to his Instagram handle and posted his pictures with the reality television star.

Talking about the incident, Khloe Kardashian said that she found the situation humourous, "I don't care because it's so funny. He's, like, kissing my forehead." The photo of the two going viral amused Khloe Kardashian, who admitted, "I like the narrative. It's better than the narrative I've been having."

What Khloe Kardashian said about moving on

Khloe Kardashian was recently in the news for her much-public breakup with Tristan Thompson. Ever since the matter, she has been totally focused on co-parenting her children with her ex-boyfriend. Emphasising the importance of putting one's children first, she was quoted saying, "For my kids, I will put anything to the side. What's done is done, so why would I be still holding on to [past drama] for?" Even as co-parenting with Tristan Thompson, Khloe Kardashian strongly believes in establishing necessary boundaries to avoid any false hope.

Khloe Kardashian's optimism about future

During an interaction in The Jennifer Hudson Show, Khloe Kardashian revealed that she was willing to explore new relationships, "I haven't yet. I don't want to say never because who knows where I'll be next year. But as of now, I haven't yet."

While being optimistic about the future, Khloe Kardashian's primary focus is still her children.