Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeHealth

What is high cholesterol? Know signs, symptoms to look out for

The human body needs cholesterol to build healthy cells. However, high cholesterol levels can increase the chances of catching severe health issues.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 03, 2022, 09:57 AM IST

What is high cholesterol? Know signs, symptoms to look out for
Representative Image via Instagram/@Healthyandsafe

Cholesterol is a fat-like, waxy substance found in your blood and cells. The liver makes most of the cholesterol in your body and the rest comes from the foods you eat. Cholesterol travels in your blood bundled up in packets called lipoproteins. It affects the body by developing fatty acids in your blood vessels. 

The human body needs cholesterol to build healthy cells. However, high cholesterol levels can increase the chances of catching severe health issues, including heart diseases. Cholesterol is of two types – high-density lipoprotein (good cholesterol) and low-density lipoprotein (bad cholesterol).

READ | These lifestyle changes will help you manage your cholestrol levels

High cholesterol: Here are some of the signs to look out for 

A person with high cholesterol is prone to suffer from heart disease. 

Stroke 

Angina, or chest pain

High blood pressure 

Peripheral vascular disease

Chronic kidney disease

Diabetes 

Pain while walking

READ | Passengers traveling from UAE with monkeypox symptoms not allowed to board flights: Health Ministry

High Cholesterol: Here are some symptoms to look out for

In a maximum number of cases, high cholesterol is a "silent" condition and does not cause any symptoms. Many people realise they have high cholesterol after developing serious complications, such as a heart attack or stroke.

It is important to get routinely screened to know if there is a persisting health issue. If you’re 20 years or older, ask your doctor if you should have routine cholesterol screening.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
Vikram, KGF Chapter 2, RRR, Pushpa The Rise, Master: A look at recent South blockbusters
Viral Photos of the Day: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani give major fashion goals
Speed Reads
More
First-image
CWG 2022: With 5 golds and total of 13 medals, this is where India stands on the medal tally
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.