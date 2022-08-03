What is high cholesterol? Know signs, symptoms to look out for

Representative Image via Instagram/@Healthyandsafe

Cholesterol is a fat-like, waxy substance found in your blood and cells. The liver makes most of the cholesterol in your body and the rest comes from the foods you eat. Cholesterol travels in your blood bundled up in packets called lipoproteins. It affects the body by developing fatty acids in your blood vessels.

The human body needs cholesterol to build healthy cells. However, high cholesterol levels can increase the chances of catching severe health issues, including heart diseases. Cholesterol is of two types – high-density lipoprotein (good cholesterol) and low-density lipoprotein (bad cholesterol).

High cholesterol: Here are some of the signs to look out for

A person with high cholesterol is prone to suffer from heart disease.

Stroke

Angina, or chest pain

High blood pressure

Peripheral vascular disease

Chronic kidney disease

Diabetes

Pain while walking

High Cholesterol: Here are some symptoms to look out for

In a maximum number of cases, high cholesterol is a "silent" condition and does not cause any symptoms. Many people realise they have high cholesterol after developing serious complications, such as a heart attack or stroke.

It is important to get routinely screened to know if there is a persisting health issue. If you’re 20 years or older, ask your doctor if you should have routine cholesterol screening.