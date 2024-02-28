Twitter
Tata Memorial discovers Rs 100 medicine that can prevent cancer recurrence a second time

Tata Institute of Mumbai has discovered a cure for cancer occurring for the second time in the body.

Kajari Goswami

Updated : Feb 28, 2024, 12:35 PM IST

Tata Institute of Mumbai (Tata Memorial Mumbai) has discovered a cure for cancer occurring for the second time in the body. The doctor of Tata Institute said that he first did this research on rats. For this, human cancer cells were inserted into rats. After which tumours started forming in them.

He said that the rats were treated through radiation therapy, chemotherapy and surgery. In this treatment, cancer cells were destroyed and broken into small pieces. These chromatin particles (fragments of chromogen) from the dying cancer cells reach other parts of the body through the blood. These get mixed with the good cells present in the body and convert them into cancer cells. It has become clear from this research that cancer cells come back despite being destroyed.

To find a solution to the problem, doctors gave rats tablets containing a combination of resveratrol and copper. This tablet proved effective in neutralising the chromosomes. Tata doctors have been doing research on this for almost a decade. This tablet is awaiting approval from the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI). As soon as permission is granted, this medicine will be available in the market in June-July.

Pankaj Chaturvedi, Deputy Director, Center for Cancer Epidemiology, Tata Memorial Centre, said that along with finding out the root of the problem, its solution is also very important. He said that Copper-Resveratrol is a home remedy. It also proves helpful in improving cancer treatment and reducing side effects occurring during treatment. Resveratrol is found in things like peels of grapes and berries.

Read: What is sickle cell anemia? Know its causes, types, symptoms and treatment

Tata's bone marrow transplant specialist Naveen Khatri said that during treatment, blisters develop in the patient's mouth, and eating Copper-Resveratrol provides relief from this problem.
Copper-resveratrol tablet reduces the growth of oral cancer cells.

This also helps in reducing the problem of peeling of skin of hands and feet during the treatment of stomach-related cancer patients. Even in brain tumour patients, better results have been seen with the consumption of Copper-Resveratrol.

