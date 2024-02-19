What is sickle cell anemia? Know its causes, types, symptoms and treatment

Sickle cell anemia symptoms typically start to show up at six months of age. They differ from person to person and are subject to change.

One of the genetic illnesses collectively referred to as sickle cell disease is sickle cell anemia. Red blood cells, which supply oxygen to every region of the body, are impacted in terms of structure. Because red blood cells are often spherical and pliable, blood arteries can accommodate them with ease. Certain red blood cells with sickle cell anemia have a sickle or crescent moon shape. Additionally, these sickle cells harden and cling, which can hinder or delay blood flow.

The goal of the present treatment strategy is to reduce discomfort and assist in avoiding further consequences from the illness. Newer therapies, nevertheless, could be able to heal patients of the illness.

Symptoms

Anemia

Sickle cells are brittle and eventually perish. Red blood cells require replacement after an average of 120 days of life. However, sickle cells often expire within 10 to 20 days, resulting in a deficiency of red blood cells. We call this anemia. The body cannot acquire enough oxygen if there are not enough red blood cells.

Pain

The most frequent side effect of sickle cell illness is pain. Pain is caused when sickled cells that are traveling through blood vessels become stuck and stop the blood flow. It's possible that you're experiencing an acute pain crisis, also known as a vaso-occlusive episode (VOE), sickle cell crisis, or vaso-occlusive crisis (VOC). These pain crises might come on quickly, be mild or severe, and persist for any amount of time. Most commonly, pain crises impact your arms, legs, back, and chest. Pain that lasts longer than six months may potentially be chronic in nature.

Brain Stroke

Your brain does not receive blood flow when sickled cells become lodged in a blood artery. Your brain has a tougher time getting the oxygen it needs to function properly as a result of this. This might result in a stroke. 10 pre cent of SCD patients will get a symptomatic (clinical) stroke. The majority of stroke victims had sickle cell anemia.

Delayed puberty or development

The body gets its oxygen and nutrition from red blood cells, which are essential for growth. Inadequate levels of healthy red blood cells can hinder the growth of infants and children and postpone adolescent puberty.

Vision Problem

Blood flow is blocked by sickle cells as the tiny blood vessels that can clog the tiny blood arteries that supply the eyes' blood supply. This may cause vision issues by harming the retina, the area of the eye responsible for processing visual images.

