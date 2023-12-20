Headlines

Health

Menopause: 6 tips to stay physically and mentally healthy during this phase

Menopause can bring about emotional changes due to hormonal fluctuations. Seeking support from friends, family, or support groups can provide comfort and understanding.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 20, 2023, 06:49 AM IST

Navigating menopause can be a significant life transition for many women, both physically and emotionally. This natural phase signals the end of reproductive years and brings about various changes that can impact one's physical and mental health. While it can be challenging, there are several strategies to help women stay healthy and maintain well-being during this phase of life.

Regular Exercise: Engaging in regular physical activity is crucial during menopause. Exercise not only helps in managing weight and strengthening bones but also boosts mood and reduces stress. Aim for a combination of aerobic exercises, strength training, and flexibility exercises like yoga or pilates to maintain overall fitness and vitality.

Healthy Diet: A balanced diet is key to managing the symptoms of menopause. Focus on a diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean protein, and healthy fats. Incorporating calcium and vitamin D-rich foods can support bone health. Minimize caffeine, spicy foods, and alcohol, as they might trigger hot flashes and disrupt sleep.

Stress Management: Menopause can be a stressful time due to hormonal changes and associated symptoms. Employ stress-reducing techniques such as meditation, deep breathing exercises, mindfulness, or engaging in hobbies to alleviate stress and promote relaxation. Prioritize self-care and allocate time for activities that bring joy and relaxation.

Quality Sleep: Hormonal fluctuations during menopause can disrupt sleep patterns. Practicing good sleep hygiene, such as maintaining a consistent sleep schedule, creating a relaxing bedtime routine, and ensuring a comfortable sleep environment, can significantly improve sleep quality and overall well-being.

Regular Health Check-ups: It's essential to stay proactive about health during menopause. Regular check-ups with healthcare providers can help monitor and manage any emerging health issues or changes effectively. Discuss any concerns or symptoms experienced during menopause openly with healthcare professionals.

Seek Support: Menopause can bring about emotional changes due to hormonal fluctuations. Seeking support from friends, family, or support groups can provide comfort and understanding. Additionally, talking to a therapist or counselor can be beneficial in managing mood swings, anxiety, or depression that might arise during this phase.

