Is sugar really bad for your health? Know about its myths

Sugar has many disadvantages but, you only have to skip sugar which comes from the ultra process and packaged food and not the natural sugar.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 19, 2022, 12:01 AM IST

Photo: Pixabay

We all have grown up listening that consuming sugar has many disadvantages such as diabetes, higher blood pressure, inflammation, weight gain, and fatty liver disease. And you must skip sugar to stay healthy.

But, do you know, you don’t have to skip all types of sugar. Yes, celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar has rubbished the fear that sugar. She has claimed that the sugar you need to skip, which comes from the ultra process and packaged food. We the regular which is used for making sweets at home or the sugar that is found in fruits are not bad for the health. In fact, homemade sweet dishes like kheer, halwa or some mithai are not harmful to the body if consumed in the right quantity.

Weight loss, better kidney health: Health benefits of including bananas in your diet

Myths about sugar

  • Skip if it’s coming from packaged and processed foods like colas, juices, chocolates, cakes, breakfast cereals, jams, ketchup, biscuits, etc.
  • If it’s coming from homemade sherbets, tea/ coffee, cooking, festival delicacies, sweets like halwa, laddoo, etc then you don’t have to skin sugar.
  • instead of avoiding sugar in your tea/coffee, avoid the biscuits that you eat with it
  • Avoid sweeteners and sugar substitutes, including stevia
  • Packaged foods have designer molecules which are addictive, sugar is just one ingredient
  • Jaggery is not a replacement for sugar, it has its own place in our cooking and recipes, especially in winter.

Benefits of consuming natural sugar

  • When sugar is broken down in the body, it produces glucose, which is the primary source of energy for the body. The best way to get energy from natural sugar is by consuming fruits or dairy products.
  • Consuming sugar in the right amount is considered healthy for brain functioning.
  • People who are suffering from the problem of low blood pressure are advised to eat sugar. Sugar increases your blood pressure immediately.
  • Dark chocolate contains natural sugar, as well as many other ingredients present in it. It is also a major source of cocoa flavanols and antioxidants. According to researchers, cocoa flavanols may help improve cognitive function.

So, don’t have to skin or avoid sugar if it is coming from the part of a healthy wholesome diet. 

