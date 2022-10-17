Weight loss, better kidney health: Health benefits of including bananas in your diet

Banana a tropical fruit that combines energy, minerals, and vitamins, making it suitable for all types of diets, including those aiming to lose weight. Bananas are one of the most consumed foods in the world and also one of the healthiest.

People often try to avoid eating bananas, especially during weight-loss diets. This is due to the bad reputation of the banana, which is considered to be the second-highest calorie fruit after avocado.

However, a banana contains only 90 calories per 100 grams, so including it in appropriate quantities does not alter any diet and will help us benefit from it in many different ways.

Here are 5 reasons to eat bananas you might have never considered before.