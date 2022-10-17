Weight loss, better kidney health: Health benefits of including bananas in your diet

Here are 5 reasons to eat bananas you might have never considered before.
Banana a tropical fruit that combines energy, minerals, and vitamins, making it suitable for all types of diets, including those aiming to lose weight. Bananas are one of the most consumed foods in the world and also one of the healthiest.
People often try to avoid eating bananas, especially during weight-loss diets. This is due to the bad reputation of the banana, which is considered to be the second-highest calorie fruit after avocado.
However, a banana contains only 90 calories per 100 grams, so including it in appropriate quantities does not alter any diet and will help us benefit from it in many different ways.
1. Bananas may aid weight loss
Bananas do have several attributes that should make them a weight-loss- friendly-food. For starters, bananas have relatively few calories. An average banana has just over 100 calories yet it is also very nutritious and filling. Eating more fiber from vegetables and fruits like bananas has repeatedly been linked to lower body weight and weight loss. Furthermore, unripe bananas are packed with resistant starch, so they tend to be very filling and may reduce your appetite
2. Powerhouse of nutrient
Banana is a heavyweight when it comes to nutrition. It is loaded with essential vitamins and minerals such as potassium, calcium, manganese, magnesium, iron, folate, niacin, riboflavin, and B6. These all contribute to the proper functioning of the body and keep you healthy.
3. 3. Bananas contain powerful antioxidants
Fruits and vegetables are excellent sources of dietary antioxidants, and bananas are no exception. They contain several types of potent antioxidants, including dopamine and catechins. These antioxidants are linked to many health benefits, such as a reduced risk of heart disease and degenerative illnesses
4. Blood pressure
It is a known fact that salt is the culprit when it comes to high blood pressure. Bananas have low salt content and high potassium content, and these properties contribute to making it an ideal for those undergoing this condition.
5. Bananas may improve kidney health
Potassium is essential for blood pressure control and healthy kidney function. As a good dietary source of potassium, bananas may be especially beneficial for maintaining healthy kidneys.