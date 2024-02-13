Twitter
How is turmeric milk good for your health?

Consuming turmeric milk before going to bed may help you fall asleep easily.

Khushi Patel

Updated: Feb 13, 2024, 09:14 PM IST

There are numerous health benefits of consuming turmeric milk. Curcumin which contains anti-inflammatory and antioxidant qualities is present in turmeric. Due to its antibacterial qualities, consuming turmeric milk may help to reduce the symptoms of arthritis, enhance digestive health and strengthen immunity. Turmeric milk can also help to control blood sugar levels and, by decreasing cholesterol, promote heart health. Its calming qualities can also help with respiratory problems including colds and coughs, as well as improve the quality of sleep. It may be helpful for people suffering from insomnia. 

People these days face issues with sleep schedules because of their hectic lifestyle schedules. Consuming turmeric milk before going to bed may help you fall asleep easily. Curcumin has strong anti-inflammatory qualities that help relieve joint pain and inflammation in the body.

Curcumin is an antioxidant as well, defending cells against harm from free radicals and maybe reducing the chance of developing long-term illnesses like cancer and heart disease. It also encourages the liver to produce more bile. Turmeric milk can improve digestion and lessen bloating and indigestion symptoms. Turmeric's antibacterial qualities may aid in enhancing immunity, lowering the risk of infections and promoting general health.

By encouraging the development of new brain cells, curcumin has been associated with enhanced cognitive performance and may help avoid neurodegenerative illnesses like Alzheimer's. By lowering oxidative stress and inflammation in the cardiovascular system, turmeric milk may decrease cholesterol and enhance heart health. The anti-inflammatory and antioxidant qualities of turmeric milk can help with skin health, reducing eczema, acne, and other inflammatory skin issues while also fostering a radiant, healthy complexion.

READ | How ginger tea is good for hair and skin health

