Experiencing bad hair days? Know how to ensure good hair health in your 40s

Bad hair days come without any warnings, and they spoil our mood like anything. Experiencing poor hair health is quite common during the monsoon season. However, the problems are aggravated after you hit 40. As the human body ages, it undergoes various hormonal changes which can cause hair fall, split ends, frizzy hair and even balding.

These hair issues can affect your confidence, but it is important to know that such problems are treatable. You can fix your hair related problems by practicing Ayurvedic therapies which don’t have any side effects. Ayurveda is known for treating damaged hair follicles and improving overall health of the hair by simple and natural things.

But before you jump right into it, it is very important to Know Your Hair Type.



As per Ayurveda, our body functions are governed by three vital energies: Vata, Pitta, and Kapha. Each person consists of a "tridosha" combination, with one or two doshas predominating. The state of your hair`s health and type are determined by this combination.



Vata Hair Type



You will have a Vata hair type if your Prakriti is Vata-dominant. By giving your hair follicles the correct nutrients, they require, you may maintain and balance your Vata dosha. The typical Vata hair type is porous, thin, and straight. Your scalp and hair get dry when the Vata dosha in your body is elevated because your body produces less sebum as a result. This results in split ends, frizzy, dry hair, and hair loss.



Pitta Hair Type



Once more, Pitta hair is characteristic of a Prakriti that is Pitta-dominant. Pitta is in charge of the production of hair proteins, colours, and metabolic activity in the hair. Pitta hair is often wavy and average in thickness. Premature greying, itchy scalp, hair loss, clogged follicles with bacteria build-up, and other indications of a pitta imbalance.



Kapha Hair Type



Last but not least, having a Kapha hair type is a sign of a Kapha dominating Prakriti. Your body`s kapha energy is responsible for preserving the structure and lubrication of your hair. A healthy head of hair is thick, lustrous, and curly. Any imbalance in the kapha causes your scalp to produce too much sebum, which invariably results in greasy dandruff, an oily scalp, itching, hair loss, and other issues.



Every person has unique needs. Therefore, it`s critical to comprehend your hair type and the state of your dosha levels in order to implement the most efficient Ayurvedic hair care regimen.



The greatest Ayurvedic hair care techniques are listed here for you to effortlessly incorporate into your daily life. These routines will help you achieve internal dosha equilibrium as well as long, healthy hair:



Eating Healthy



Eating healthy is essential for strong and long-lasting hair. Healthy diets need to have nutrients that nourish and strengthen the hair follicles from within. Eating dosha-specific fruits and vegetables can help keep the body healthy and robust while also keeping the doshas in balance.



Hair Oiling and Washing



Hair oils replenish the follicles and scalp while also aiding in moisture retention, which is critical in avoiding hair loss. Always fully oil your hair before washing it, and make this a part of your hair care regimen.

You can either use a good extra virgin coconut oil or purchase a herbal hair oil that contains a mix of several Ayurvedic herbs like amla, rose petals, reetha, etc. It is recommended that you wash your hair twice a week with a natural powder and condition them with an organic root-strengthening hair mask.



Scalp Massages



According to Ayurveda practices, you should always massage your scalp with warm hair oil before washing your hair. Massaging the scalp gently with herbal oil stimulates hair development and strengthens the hair from root to tip.

