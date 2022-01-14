DNA Explainer: Why experts warn against getting complacent about Omicron

The world is witnessing a sudden outbreak in Covid-19 cases due to the highly contagious Omicron variant. The only reprieve is that this time the virus is causing milder illness compared to previous variants like the Delta which caused the deadly second wave of the pandemic in India.

Because of the high transmissibility of the Omicron variant, many are saying this would expose almost everyone to the disease and hence extreme precautionary measures against the virus needs to be taken. But experts have a different and more cautious view.

"Omicron could still stress our hospital system because a certain proportion of a large volume of cases, no matter what, are going to be severe," Anthony Fauci told reporters at a White House briefing. He is the Chief Medical Advisor to the President of the United States of America.

Why experts warn against getting complacent

There are more asymptomatic cases related to the Omicron and it spreads rapidly causing more people to get infected.

A large section of the global population are unvaccinated against Covid-19, leaving them vulnerable to the latest variant.

Sooner or later everyone will be exposed, but later is better, said virus expert Michel Nussenzweig of Rockefeller University.

He says later because there will be better and more available medicines and better vaccines against the new variant.

Preventive measures is important as people with milder symptoms could still infect others who are at risk for severe illness.

There is a lack of data on the long-term effects of Omicron, which means underestimating the variant could put people at risk.

There could be the risk of a debilitating long-haul Covid syndrome if you catch the infection that can linger for months or years.

The 'silent' effects of Omicron infection are also unknown and there is no vaccine yet that targets this variant fully.

The healthcare infrastructure could witness tremendous strain given the high transmissibility of the Omicron variant.

More infections also give the virus more opportunities to mutate and the possibility of a more virulent variant in future.

The rapid spread has forced many companies and school officials to reconsider plans for returning to work and classes.