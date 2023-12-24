COVID-19 surge in India: Check signs, symptoms of JN.1 variant

Signs and symptoms of JN.1 variant

India again witnesses a surge in Covid-19 cases. India saw a single-day rise of 656 COVID-19 infections while the active cases have increased to 3,742, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

The death toll was recorded at 5,33,333 with one new death reported from Kerala in 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The country's Covid case tally is 4.50 crore (4,50,08,620).

Ten states and one Union Territory also saw an increase in the number of active cases.

As per the Union Health Ministry, they are Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, and Uttar Pradesh, as well as Puducherry.

While the World Health Organization (WHO) has labeled JN.1 a "variant of interest," it's categorized as posing a "low" global public health risk.

The JN.1 new Covid varient is characterised by mild to moderate symptoms, including as fever, runny nose, sore throat, and headache, according to the WHO. Mild upper respiratory symptoms are common in most patients, and they usually go away in four to five days.

In some rare cases, gastrointestinal issues may also be noticed. These issues might affect the digestive system's functionality and cause nausea and vomiting.

Excessive tiredness is another indicator of this new COVID variant. Debilitating fatigue and muscle weakness that make even simple chores seem impossible are the main symptoms of this indication.

Disclaimer: This content including advice gives generic information only and is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion.