Covid-19: New Omicron sub-variants BA.4, BA.5 taking hold globally, experts advise caution

Photo: Reuters

While the severity of the pandemic seemingly came down with Omicron taking over from Delta as the globally dominant variant of Covid-19, its new sub-variants BA.4 and BA.5 have led scientists to caution people.

They are believed to be the most contagious sub-variants of Omicron so far. In the US, the two sub-variants make up over 70 percent of the cases, as per latest Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) data. Similarly, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has said that Europe is facing a new wave of the pandemic fuelled by BA.4 and BA.5 sub-variants.

What health experts are suggesting about the variant?

The new variants appear to be more infections and could pose a severe risk to immunity.

"Although there is no evidence that the variants make people sicker than earlier strains of the virus, the increase in transmission among older age groups is starting to translate into severe diseases," Marco Cavaleri, head of Biological Health Threats and Vaccines Strategy of the EMA was quoted as saying be Xinhua news agency.

"As this new wave is unfolding across Europe, it is essential to maintain the protection of vulnerable groups and avoid any postponement of vaccination," he added.

Furthermore, early research suggests these sub-variants are better than earlier ones at evading vaccines as well as the majority of the antibody treatments. The study found out that BA.4/5 sub-variants were at least four times more resistant than previous ones. Only one of 19 monoclonal antibody treatments which the study tested for the sub-variants was found to be effective.

"The virus is continuing to evolve, as expected, and it is not surprising that these new, more transmissible sub-variants are becoming more dominant around the world," said David D. Ho, director of the Aaron Diamond AIDS Research Center at Columbia University.

"Our study suggests that as these highly transmissible sub-variants continue to expand around the globe, they will lead to more breakthrough infections in people who are vaccinated and boosted with currently available mRNA vaccines," Ho added.

Similarly, top global health expert Dr Tom Frieden recently wrote on Twitter, “Omicron sub-variants BA.4 and BA.5 are taking hold and may springboard us into a new infection surge. We can protect ourselves and others by staying up-to-date on vaccination, masking up when community transmission is high or if you’re at high risk, and staying home when sick.”

READ | Sri Lanka Crisis: President Gotabaya to resign on July 13, PM Wickremasinghe's house set on fire -- Top updates

(With inputs from IANS, ANI, PTI)