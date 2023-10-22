Headlines

5 side effects of consuming ajinomoto you must know

Ajinomoto, or MSG, is a flavor enhancer widely used in the food industry, but it comes with its share of potential side effects.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 22, 2023, 10:33 PM IST

Ajinomoto, also known as monosodium glutamate (MSG), is a flavor enhancer commonly used in various processed foods and restaurant dishes. While it can enhance the taste of food, there have been concerns about its safety and potential side effects. In this article, we will explore five side effects of consuming ajinomoto that you should be aware of.

Headaches and Migraines

One of the most commonly reported side effects of ajinomoto consumption is headaches and migraines. Some individuals are more sensitive to MSG than others, and ingestion can lead to a throbbing headache that can last for hours. If you are prone to migraines or have experienced headaches after eating foods with ajinomoto, you might want to limit your consumption.

Nausea and Vomiting

Consuming foods high in ajinomoto can lead to nausea and vomiting in some people. These symptoms are part of a condition known as "Chinese restaurant syndrome" or "MSG symptom complex." It is essential to be aware of your tolerance to ajinomoto and avoid foods that contain high levels of MSG if you are prone to these symptoms.

Allergic Reactions

While relatively rare, some individuals may experience allergic reactions to ajinomoto. Symptoms can range from mild, such as skin rashes and itching, to severe, including difficulty breathing and anaphylaxis. If you suspect an allergy to MSG, it's crucial to seek immediate medical attention.

Increased Appetite and Weight Gain

Ajinomoto is often used to enhance the savory and umami flavors in foods, which can make them more palatable. However, it may also stimulate your appetite, leading to overeating and potential weight gain. It's essential to be mindful of portion sizes when consuming foods containing ajinomoto, especially if you are trying to manage your weight.

Long-Term Health Concerns

While the immediate side effects of ajinomoto consumption are relatively well-documented, there is ongoing debate about its potential long-term health effects. Some studies have suggested a link between excessive MSG consumption and conditions like obesity, metabolic syndrome, and neurodegenerative diseases. However, more research is needed to establish a definitive connection.

 

