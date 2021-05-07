PUBG Mobile India launch, Battlegrounds Mobile India features, in-game cosmetics - Latest updates

PUBG Mobile India is going to be relaunched as Battlegrounds Mobile India, especially for the Indian fans of the game and Krafton Inc has assured that this version won’t differ from the original PUBG Mobile. They have even stated that they will release the game with exclusive in-game events and other features.

Much to the delight of PUBG Mobile India fans, it is set to return in its new avatar soon enough. The popular game PUBG Mobile India was banned by the Indian government in September 2020 over privacy concerns.

The region-specific game will only be available in India and will be released soon.

According to a report in Sportskeeda, it is rumored that keeping the economic aspect in mind, Ktrafton Inc has decided not to compromise on adding events and outfits. It is well known that events and outfits make the game interesting and raise interest from gamers to make in-game purchases.

Krafton Inc. has also analyzed the growing esports sector in India. Therefore, it has also promised to work with other partners to develop a proper Esports ecosystem in the country.