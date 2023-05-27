BGMI unban: Battlegrounds Mobile India to officially go online from May 29, announces KRAFTON

BGMI unban: The much-anticipated moment has reached a state of frenzy, as KRAFTON, Inc. makes a grand announcement regarding the release of Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI). Android users can now engage in a preload extravaganza starting today, precisely on May 27th. However, it's not time to go trigger-happy just yet, as the game will unlock its doors to the battlefield on May 29th, a mere couple of days away. iOS users, on the other hand, can anticipate the availability for download and play to commence on May 29, 2023.

Interestingly, a select number of users have already received an automatic update during the stroke of midnight, marking the commencement of the preload process. CEO of KRAFTON, Inc. India, Sean Hyunil Sohn, expressed his delight with the announcement, declaring, "We are thrilled to announce that BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA is now available for preload. We are consistently striving to deliver a smooth gameplay experience to our users and are excited to welcome everyone back." Sohn also took the opportunity to extend gratitude to the authorities and loyal users for their unwavering support, eagerly anticipating the enhancement of the gaming experience within the Indian gaming community. With his final statement, he playfully exclaimed, "See you on the battlegrounds!"

Krafton aims to ensure an uninterrupted and seamless gaming experience for its players, thus the availability and playability of BGMI will be staggered. According to Krafton's statement, players will be able to dive into the exhilarating battles and demonstrate their skills on the battlegrounds starting from May 29. This thoughtful approach ensures that the players can fully immerse themselves in the action-packed gameplay without any disturbances.

It is worth noting that the ban on BGMI was lifted earlier this month by the Indian government after Krafton committed to complying with the country's laws. After a year-long hiatus, BGMI's latest update promises to introduce a brand-new map, along with captivating in-game events and much more, reigniting the excitement and anticipation among the gaming community.

