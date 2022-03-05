Massive price drop on Apple iPhone SE ahead of March 8 mega event - Check rates on Flipkart HERE

Apple, in its mega event on March 8, is likely to launch the next-generation iPad Air and the rumoured iPhone SE (2022). Before the new model is launched, buyers who would like to purchase Apple iPhone SE - now is the perfect time as the smartphone costs only Rs 15,499 on the Indian e-commerce site Flipkart.

The first-generation Apple iPhone SE (64GB) is available at a significant discount on Flipkart.

The e-commerce site is selling the first generation Apple iPhone SE (64GB) at a significantly discounted price. The smartphone is currently available at a 24 percent discount which reduces its price to Rs 30,299 from the original price of Rs 39,900.

The customers can also take benefit of the exchange offer by selling their old smartphones. The resale value of your old smartphone can reach Rs 14,800. (Value often depends on the type and conditions in which the phone is kept).

If the exchange offer is applied, the value of your Apple iPhone SE comes to Rs 15,499. However, before exchanging your phone, make sure that the offer is valid in your area and that the value of your old phone is fair.

Notably, at the spring special event on March 8, the tech giant is all set to concentrate on a 5G-equipped iPhone SE and an update to the Mac mini.

This will be Apple's first special event of 2022, following the Unleashed event from October 18, AppleInsider reported. The tech giant has a large raft of rumoured products set to launch throughout 2022.

While some are expected to arrive later in the year, such as the usual fall "iPhone 14" refresh, there's a collection of products that could appear at this earlier event.