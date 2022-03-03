From iPhone SE 3 to renewed iPad Air: All you need to know about Apple's mega March 8 event

Tech giant Apple is about to host its first event of 2022 where it is expected to launch its 3rd generation of the iPhone SE. Notably, the event will take place virtually.

Along with the iPhone SE 3 or iPhone SE 2022, Apple is also expected to launch the refreshed iPad Air. Rumour has it that the company is aiming to target a much budget oriented audience with the latest launch.

Senior Vice President, Marketing, Greg Joswaik informed everyone on Twitter about the event, "Peek performance. March 8th. See you there #AppleEvent."

There are speculations that Apple might also launch the new Mac Mini and Mac Pro with the new M1 processors. The announcement of the new Apple Silicone M2 Chip might also take place. The M2 chip is expected to be faster than the M1 chip and the latest versions like the M2 Pro and M2 Max might be launched by 2023.

The iPhone SE 2022 is expected to come with the A15 bionic processor and with the updated iOS 15.4 version. It is also expected to be one of the cheapest smartphones introduced by Apple.

The latest iOS 15.4 version of Apple comes with a new feature of unlocking your iPhone while wearing a mask.