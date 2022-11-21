Apple Watch users to soon get new battery-saving mode, here’s how it will work

Apple started to roll out watchOS 9 on September 13 after launching the Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch SE 2.

A couple of months ago, Apple rolled out watchOS 9 with new features and enhanced experiences to Apple Watch models. At that time, Apple revealed that watchOS 9 gets a new Low Power Mode that extends battery life of the smartwatch. However, the feature was not available in the first public release of the operating system. Now as per a latest report by GSMArena, the company is planning to roll out the new battery-saving feature with the upcoming watchOS 9 update.

The Low Power Mode in watchOS 9 will extend battery life while maintaining core Apple Watch features like Activity tracking and Fall Detection. The feature will reportedly disable or limit select sensors and features like background heart rate monitoring and the Always-On display. The report also mentioned that the feature alerts users when only 10% battery is left. It will also automatically turn off once the battery percentage reaches 80%.

As per the report, the mode will turn off Wi-Fi and cellular connections if there isn't an iPhone nearby that is connected to the watch. Earlier this month, the tech giant had added an optimised battery charging feature in its Apple Watch running watchOS 9 that would learn from users` charging habits to slow battery ageing.

Similar to the iPhone version of the feature, it figures out when it's best to charge the battery to 100 percent based on the user`s charging habits. For those who are unaware, watchOS 9 is available as a free software update for Apple Watch Series 4 or later paired with iPhone 8 or later and iPhone SE (2nd generation) or later, running iOS 16.

(with inputs from IANS)