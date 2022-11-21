Apple iPhone 15 Pro models will likely have THESE exclusive features

Apple iPhone 15 Pro and Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max will likely launch in September next year. (Image: MacRumors)

Apple recently launched the iPhone 14 Pro models as the first notchless iPhone models and now, the rumours around the next-gen iPhone Pro models have surfaced online. Reports suggest that standard Apple iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro models will have major differences as the premium models will get much more exclusive features. Known Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo also suggested that strong sales of iPhone 14 Pro models will back Apple to add even more features in the upcoming Apple iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Apple is not known to reveal anything about its upcoming products, however leakers and tipsters often detail what fans can expect. If reports are to be believed, Apple iPhone 15 series will also comprise four models - iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Apple iPhone 15 Pro: Design

Apple iPhone 15 Pro models are said to have similar design as their predecessor. As per Ming-Chi Kuo, the company will likely add solid-state volume and power buttons in the iPhone 15 Pro models.“There will be Taptic Engines located on the internal left and right sides to provide force feedback to make users feel like they are pressing physical buttons.” Kuo revealed in his tweet.

Apple iPhone 15 Pro: Processor

Under the hood, the Apple iPhone 15 Pro models will likely be powered by A17 Bionic chip based on TSMC's second-generation 3nm process. Nikkei Asia suggests that 2023 will be the second year in which the company will reuse the old chips in standard iPhone models. The Pro models are also said to get increased 8GB RAM as well.

Apple iPhone 15 Pro: Camera

Apple added a new 48MP camera setup in the latest Apple iPhone 14 Pro models and in the coming iPhone 15 Pro Max, the company will likely add a periscope telephoto lens.