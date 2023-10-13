Amazon great india festival 2023: Get discounts up to 80% on noise, boat and fire-boltt

Gadgets
Boost up your wristwear game! Explore the mind blowing offers on smartwatches. Because smartwatch is a style that meets speed.
Now let’s have a look at what makes them different. Whether it is checking the time or your fitness track. This is a perfect combination of style and function. So just dive into the best deals which you shouldn’t miss on amazon.
Noise plus 2max
Boat wave sigma
Noise quad call
1.83 HD display: The screen is made in a way that will not ensure a full brightness to your eyes, giving a smoothness
You cannot download the music here but you can control or give an command to voice assistant
Can also get notifications from social media i.e. facebook, instagram, facebook etc it can also detect your heart rate, sports tracking.
Besides all of this you can check your sleep health
1.85 inches display which gives 550 nits of brightness which is a screen to body ratio
Not having time to pick up the phone to talk to your loved ones so just talk directly from your watch
You can pick any color to make it more stylish
If you are not having the time to charge the watch then this would be the best option you can pick as it has having 10 days charging backup
2.01 HD screen display that will provide a smooth touch where you have to work effortlessly
Stay connected with the world with just a click on your watch that is bluetooth calling where you can control the volume
Whether it is running or walking you can just keep a track of whatever activity you are doing
What else you need when you have 5 days of battery backup so you don’t be in a hustle to charge up your watch
You can also create a diy background by customizing the themes and widgets
1.81 HD screen display with 550 nits of brightness enjoy the complete dimensions of its visuals
Can get the 7 days of battery backup which will not make any trouble with calling activated it features 260mAh that takes 2.5 hours to fully charge
You can control the volume while calling or listening to music however it won’t be downloaded