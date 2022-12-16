Pathaan political row explained: How Deepika-SRK's Besharam Rang song sparked 'saffron bikini' controversy

#BoycottPathaan has been trending on Twitter over the saffron bikini row

While Pathaan has become one of the most awaited movies by Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, it has also become one of the most controversial films expected to release next month. Pathaan’s new song Besharam Rang has become the centre of controversy among political parties.

The controversy was first sparked when Deepika Padukone and SRK starrer Pathaan’s song Besharam Rang was released, and people started questioning the “vulgar” nature of the music video. Further, Deepika Padukone was seen wearing an “objectionable” outfit in the video.

The Besharam Rang music video features actress Deepika Padukone in a ‘saffron’ coloured bikini, which sparked a major row in the political arena. Political parties soon stood up against the song, saying that the bikini hurts Hindu sentiments.

Both Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone have been facing a lot of threats from political parties and Hindutva groups over the past few days, with the hashtag #BoycottPathaan trending on Twitter since the song Besharam Rang was released.

What is the saffron bikini row?

The song Besharam Rang initially got mixed reactions from netizens as some appreciated the sizzling chemistry between Deepika Padukone, while others were not impressed with her “seductive” dance moves and skimpy clothing in the music video.

The video also features Deepika Padukone in an orange bikini while SRK is embracing her, with some terming the colour as saffron. It must be noted that the saffron colour is considered the identity of Hindutva and is held sacred by several Hindu groups.

Maharashtra BJP MLA Ram Kadam recently took to social media to slam Deepika, saying, “JNU-dhaari" (people standing with JNU) are hurting the sentiments of the "janeu-dhaari" (Hindus who wear the sacred Brahmin thread)”

Further, BJP MP Sadhvi Pragya Thakur also slammed the use of saffron colour in the music video, saying that it is offensive to the Hindu community. She said, “Saffron is the pride of our country and it is also in the national flag. If an attempt is made to insult 'Bhagwa', no one will be spared, we will not spare him.”

Political leaders from across the country are demanding that the scene featuring Deepika in the bikini be removed from the Pathaan song’s music video, while no official confirmation regarding the same has been issued by the makers of the film yet.

