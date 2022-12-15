What is saffron bikini row? Controversy around Deepika-SRK starrer Pathaan's new song Besharam Rang explained

Saffron Bikini Row | Photo: File

Deepika Padukone, Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathan is grabbing headlines after Yash Raj Films released the first song, Besharam Rang. In the song's video Deepika Padukone is seen wearing a saffron bikini which angered Hindu groups alleging that the bikini's choice of colour hurts religious sentiments.

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra first raised the issue and triggered the Saffron bikini row. Narottam Mishra alleged that the costumes worn by the actress are highly objectionable and the song has been filmed with a dirty mindset. He also said Deepika Padukone is a supporter of the Tukde Tukde gang.

Warning the filmmakers, Mishra said that The scenes and costumes of the songs should be corrected, otherwise whether the film should be allowed in Madhya Pradesh or not, will be a matter of consideration.

Since the minister's comment, complaints have been filed with the I&B ministry against the actors Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan for disrespecting the religious sentiments of the Hindu.

This controversy has left the internet divided. While one section started the #BoycottPathan trend and is criticising the makers for portraying 'vulgarity'. The other section slams the MP minister for his comment. Actor Prakash Raj came in support of Pathan and said, "Disgusting … How long should we tolerate these ..Colour Blind #AndhBhakts .. #justasking."

The Siddharth Anand directorial is set to hit the theatres on January 25, 2023.