Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

What is saffron bikini row? Controversy around Deepika-SRK starrer Pathaan's new song Besharam Rang explained

Pathan is caught in the middle of controversies for showing Deepika Padukone in a saffron bikini in the first song Besharam Rang.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 15, 2022, 05:29 PM IST

What is saffron bikini row? Controversy around Deepika-SRK starrer Pathaan's new song Besharam Rang explained
Saffron Bikini Row | Photo: File

Deepika Padukone, Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathan is grabbing headlines after Yash Raj Films released the first song, Besharam Rang. In the song's video Deepika Padukone is seen wearing a saffron bikini which angered Hindu groups alleging that the bikini's choice of colour hurts religious sentiments. 

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra first raised the issue and triggered the Saffron bikini row. Narottam Mishra alleged that the costumes worn by the actress are highly objectionable and the song has been filmed with a dirty mindset. He also said Deepika Padukone is a supporter of the Tukde Tukde gang. 

Warning the filmmakers, Mishra said that The scenes and costumes of the songs should be corrected, otherwise whether the film should be allowed in Madhya Pradesh or not, will be a matter of consideration.

Read: Pathaan: Prakash Raj mocks 'AndhBhakts' for protesting against SRK-Deepika Paudkone's Besharam Rang song

Since the minister's comment, complaints have been filed with the I&B ministry against the actors Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan for disrespecting the religious sentiments of the Hindu. 

This controversy has left the internet divided. While one section started the #BoycottPathan trend and is criticising the makers for portraying 'vulgarity'. The other section slams the MP minister for his comment. Actor Prakash Raj came in support of Pathan and said, "Disgusting … How long should we tolerate these ..Colour Blind #AndhBhakts .. #justasking."  

The Siddharth Anand directorial is set to hit the theatres on January 25, 2023. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Dare to bare like Urfi Javed? See bold photos
Pistachio health benefits: Know 5 reasons why you should include it in your diet
Punjab: India's largest 20 acres bio-energy plant to reduce threat of paddy straw burning
Black Panther inspired Lexus RX 500h F Sport SUV looks straight out of Wakanda, check it out
Viral Photos of the Day: Ram Setu star Akshay Kumar sets fashion goals, Aditya Seal distributes sweets
Speed Reads
More
First-image
AP PGCET 2022 Counselling Phase 2 Seat allotment released at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, direct link
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.