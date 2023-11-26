Headlines

How will 41 workers trapped in Uttarakhand tunnel be rescued? 6 likely plans explained

Manual digging will start once all parts of the auger machine are out of the tunnel. This will be a fail-safe measure but will progress slowly.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 26, 2023, 11:55 PM IST

The ongoing operations to rescue the 41 workers trapped inside Uttarakhand’s Silkyara-Barkot tunnel entered Day 15 on Sunday (November 26). As the efforts to rescue the labourers entered the third week, vertical drilling began on Sunday

Work is in progress to begin manual digging in addition to fixing the damaged components of the auger drilling equipment manufactured in the United States.

National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Member Lt Gen (retd) Syed Ata Hasnain said that there are six rescue plans in place.

"Six plans are being adopted in a synchronised manner. The operation wasn't put on halt and is still underway in terms of repair work," he said.

Vertical drilling: 

According to Hasnain, vertical drilling, which started on Sunday, is the second-best choice. The drilling began at midday and has already reached a depth of 15 metres.

After excavating 86 metres vertically, the tunnel's crust will need to be shattered, he said, allowing the trapped miners to be freed.

Sideways drilling: 

Another rescue plan is a sideways drilling. The NDMA member clarified that although equipment for sideways drilling—perpendicular drilling that spans 170 meters—has not yet arrived at the collapse site yet, it is expected to reach during the night. 

Drift Technology 

Hasnain said that plan 3 drift technology may be adopted if other options do not work. 

"We need to keep the pipe stable, remove the broken parts of the auger, prepare to begin the drift on the side, prepare for top-down drilling, and stabilize and strengthen the 41 brothers trapped inside and keep monitoring their mental well-being since this operation can go on for long," the NDMA member was quoted as saying by news agency PTI. 

Drilling by ONGC from Barkot side

The Silkyara side of the tunnel is where the vertical drilling started on Sunday, but the rescuers have a plan to do drill down the other side as well. In order to complete the 24-inch vertical drilling on the Barkot side, the BRO is building a 5-kilometer road. This will continue to be an option.

Blasting on Barkot side
The member of the NDMA clarified that an area of 10 to 12 metres had been breached during Sunday morning's blasting on the Barkot side of the tunnel.

Plan 6

According to Lt Gen Syed Ata Hasnain (Retd), the sixth plan calls for scrapping the tunnel's sides and using drift technology. Engineers from the Army will be taking care of it.

