Explained: Will Rahul Gandhi lose his official bungalow, other perks after disqualification as Lok Sabha MP?

Rahul Gandhi, the leader of the Congress, was disqualified from the Lok Sabha, which could have a number of consequences, including an eight-year ban on running for office and the loss of his official house in Lutyens' Delhi. Congress leader was declared ineligible to serve in the Lower House of Parliament by the Lok Sabha Secretariat on Friday, less than a day after a Surat court found him guilty of criminal defamation and sentenced him to two years in jail.

The allegation by BJP MLA Purnesh Modi led to the filing of the charge against the Congress leader for his claimed comment, "How come all thieves have Modi as the common surname?" in Lok Sabha 2019 elections.

According to Section 8 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, Gandhi will continue to be ineligible to serve in the Lok Sabha and be prohibited from running in any election for a total of eight years, two years while he was imprisoned and another six years after his release, unless a higher court grants a stay of judgement.

Gandhi's expulsion from the Lower House leaves the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat in Kerala empty. The Election Commission could perhaps "technically" take a byelection to fill that vacancy as there is still more than a year before general elections in 2024. The current Lok Sabha's term ends sometime around June.

If a higher court does not grant Gandhi relief, officials indicated that in addition to being disqualified from the Lok Sabha, he may also have to leave his official house in Lutyens' Delhi before a month. Since receiving the official home on 12, Tughlaq Lane after winning the 2014 Lok Sabha elections from the Uttar Pradesh constituency of Amethi, the former Congress president has resided there.

A month will be given to the Congress politician to leave his official apartment at 12 Tuglaq Road in New Delhi.

Rahul Gandhi might lose other benefits after disqualification

Rahul will no longer be eligible for a number of benefits that are available to all Members of Parliament, in addition to his housing. MPs are paid a salary of 50,000 rupees per month in accordance with the Salary, Allowances and Pension of Members of Parliament (Amendment) Act, 2010. Additionally, they are paid Rs 2,000 per day to attend Parliamentary sessions. Additionally, they earn a constituency allowance of Rs 45,000 monthly.

Along with these, Rahul will no longer be eligible for travel benefits such as one free, non-transferable first class AC or executive class train pass, free flights on the member's chosen airlines, and reimbursement of Rs 16 per km for road travel.

Rahul has the option to take 34 single flying trips per year with his spouse, as well as any number of friends or family members, owing to his status as an MP. Eight times a year, the spouse or companion is permitted to visit the member privately. An MP may also use complimentary travel accommodations, according to the rules.

As an MP, Rahul is also going to lose his three phone network connections. By the combination of these three networks, he is permitted 1,50,000 free calls annually. An MP is also given free electricity and water for a total of 50,000 units and 4,000 kiloleters, respectively. Along with these, Rahul is also qualified to receive medical care and a vehicle purchase raise that can be paid back in 60 equal installments.

