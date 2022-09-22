Explained: What's PFI? Why NIA raided PFI?

PFI

The National Investigation Agency on Thursday raided hundreds of locations across the country on the premises of the Popular Front of India. The action was taken against the group for allegedly abating terrorism. They are accused of being involved in organizing terror training camps, radicalizing youths, and funding other terror activities as well.

According to reports, NIA conducted the raids in 10 states against operatives of PFI. The agency, in consonance with the Enforcement Directorate, has raided the houses of national, state and local leadership of PFI, officials said. Reacting to the raids, PFI said the "fascist regime" had used agencies to silence those dissenting against it.

Around 106 PFI operatives have been arrested.

In Tamil Nadu, NIA has conducted searches at the houses of PFI office bearers in Coimbatore, Cuddalore, Ramnad, Dindugal, Theni and Thenkasi. The Chennai PFI State Head office at Purasawakkam was also raided.

In Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram, NIA and ED searched the houses of PFI's state and district level leaders, including PFI chairman OMA Salem. The raids were conducted in Manjeri and Malappuram districts.

Why were PFI officials raided?

The Enforcement Directorate has been investigating PFI's alleged "financial links" to the anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests in the country, the 2020 Delhi riots, and alleged conspiracy in Hathras (a district in Uttar Pradesh).

The group was formed in 2006 in Kerala. It is headquartered in the national capital.

The probe agency has filed two charge sheets against PFI and its office-bearers before a special PMLA court in Lucknow.

In February last year, the ED filed its first charge sheet against PFI and its student-wing Campus Front of India (CFI) on money laundering charges, claiming its members wanted to "incite communal riots and spread terror" in the aftermath of the Hathras gang rape case of 2020.

PFI is a fundamentalist group. In 2017, NIA had written to the Central government and demanded that it be banned. Per the NIA dossier, the group can pose a danger to national security. It was formed in 2007 after joining three Muslim bodies in southern India. The group says it is active in 23 states of the country. Some government agencies accuse PFI of anti-society and anti-national activities.

Recently, ED said in its charge sheet that PFI and its student's wing CFI would collect funds for the group in the gulf countries in the name of business deals. This money was allegedly used to fund anti-India activities.

PFI, however, calls itself a social group.

Rooted in anti-Sangh Parivar ideology, the outfit was blamed for violence during various protests organized by minority communities in the country against the BJP government at the center, particularly during the agitations against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA).

The outfit also came under the scrutiny of various agencies in connection with the alleged "Love Jihad" incidents in Kerala, forced conversion of people belonging to other faiths, and disappearance of some people from the state to join the Islamic State in Afghanistan and Syria.

With inputs from PTI