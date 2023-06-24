Explained: What is 'fetus in fetu'? Rare medical condition which made man pregnant for 36 years

What is 'fetus in fetu'? Rare medical condition, which made man ‘pregnant’

Sanju Bhagat from Nagpur, Maharashtra, was nicknamed the "pregnant man" due to his protruding belly, which turned out to be a rare condition of him being pregnant with his twin for over 36 years. The condition, known as "fetus in fetu" or vanishing twin syndrome, occurs when one twin dies during pregnancy and is reabsorbed. It is estimated to occur in just one in every 500,000 live births.

Bhagat's belly appeared abnormally bulged when he was young, but it was ignored. In his 20s, his belly started growing rapidly, causing concerns for his health. Despite facing teasing from his peers and worries from his family, Bhagat continued working on a farm to make ends meet.

In 1999, his condition worsened, and he was struggling to breathe due to the bulge pressing against his diaphragm. He was rushed to a hospital in Mumbai, where the doctor initially believed it to be a tumor and performed stomach surgery. However, during the operation, the doctor made a surprising discovery—a human being was inside Bhagat's abdomen.

"He just inserted his hand and mentioned that there were numerous bones inside," recounted a doctor, as quoted by History Defined and reported by the newspaper.

"First, one limb came out, then another limb came out. Then, parts of the genitalia, hair, limbs, jaws, and hair. We were horrified. We were bewildered and amazed... To my surprise and horror, I could shake hands with someone inside. It was quite shocking for me," the doctor further said.

What is fetus in fetu, rare medical condition?

Fetus in fetu is an extremely rare medical condition characterized by the presence of a malformed, partially developed fetus within the body of its twin. It occurs during early fetal development when one twin engulfs and incorporates the other twin into its own body. The engulfed twin, known as the parasitic twin, remains trapped inside the host twin's body, typically in the abdominal cavity. Fetus in fetu often goes undetected until later in life when symptoms such as abdominal mass or pain arise. Surgical intervention is typically required to remove the parasitic twin, and the condition carries a high risk of complications due to its complex nature.

Diagnosis

Preoperative diagnosis is commonly achieved through the use of various imaging techniques such as ultrasonography, plain radiography, computed tomography (CT), or magnetic resonance imaging (MRI).

Treatment

Fetus-in-fetu, a rare condition, can be effectively treated through surgical intervention, which is considered curative as the condition is currently regarded as benign.