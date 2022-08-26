Search icon
DNA Explainer: Know how and why the Noida Supertech Twin Towers are being demolished

The Supertech Twin Towers in Noida are set to be demolished on August 28 in the afternoon, with it being one of the biggest demolitions in India.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 26, 2022, 10:24 PM IST

Supertech Twin Towers in Noida (File photo)

One of the biggest demolition cases in India – the Supertech Twin Towers in Noida – is set to take place later this week, with crores of rupees invested in the security and explosives that will lead to the implosion of the controversial buildings.

The Supertech Twin Towers in Noida are set to be demolished on August 28, Sunday at 2:30 pm, and the entire implosion will be a matter of seconds. The entire demolition process is expected to take around 30 seconds once the charges placed in the building are defused.

How will Supertech Twin Towers be demolished?

The demolition process of the controversial Supertech Twin Towers has been deliberated for many months before it was set in motion. The charges were placed inside the building and holes were drilled on the sides over the course of 21 days.

Edifice Engineering, the company taking care of the demolition, drilled holes inside the buildings and wrapped up the pillars so that there is little to no debris. The company later tore down the structures inside and around the buildings to make sure there is no hampering in the process.

21 days were taken to place the charges inside the twin towers, with over 3,700 kgs of explosives inside the building. Once deployed, the building will collapse into itself, sending up a huge plume of smoke that will be visible for miles.

The explosives for the Supertech Twin Towers demolition have been brought in from Haryana and were placed inside the building days ago, while the parameter around the buildings has been secured. The explosives that are being used to bring down the building are a mix of dynamite, emulsions, and plastic explosives.

Why are the Noida Twin Towers being demolished?

The New Okhla Industrial Development Authority (NOIDA) had allotted a piece of land to the company Supertech for the construction of the residential building, sanctioning the construction of a total of 16 towers and a shopping complex under several terms.

After the construction was complete, the Supreme Court observed that some of the terms were not met, and the towers were illegally constructed. According to the court order, the sanction given by NOIDA on 26 November 2009 and 2 March 2012 for the construction of T-16 and T-17 is violative of the minimum distance requirement under the NBR 2006, NBR 2010, and NBC 2005.

Thus, the towers are being demolished because they have been “illegally constructed”.

