Ahead of Supertech Twin Towers demolition, watch video of implosion of illegal buildings in Kerala

As Noida prepares to demolish the Supertech twin towers, this is not a new occurrence in the nation. In the year 2020, two out of four illegal apartment complexes located in Kerala's Maradu neighbourhood were destroyed with the use of controlled implosions.

#WATCH Maradu flats demolition: H2O Holy Faith apartment tower demolished through controlled implosion #Kerala pic.twitter.com/fKbciLGH14 — ANI (@ANI) January 11, 2020

The 19-floor H2O Holy Faith apartment complex with 90 flats was demolished first at 11 AM on January 11, 2020 using implosion technology.

Final destruction of the Maradu flats was carried out with Section 144 and applicable prohibitory orders in place within 200 metres of the structures. Begain at 9:00 AM on January 11, 2020, the area was off-limits to public til the demolition was complete. One minute and a half before the implosion, a first alarm went to alert people and make sure they had all fled the explosion zone. An additional one-minute siren was heard five minutes before the demolition to warn drivers to come to a complete halt on important thoroughfares.

Red flags were used to mark off the whole area. Two thousand local residents were also forced to leave their homes as part of the safety procedures. After taking all of these precautions, the apartment buildings were destroyed through controlled implosion.

In the case of the Supertech twin towers, the Supreme Court ordered the buildings to be demolished in August 2021 because their construction exceeded the minimum distance standard. The structures were created unlawfully, according to the Supreme Courts, without the agreement of the individual flat owners, as required by the UP Apartment Act.