Explainer: How to charter planes in India? How much does it cost? All you need to know

Representational Image

Charter planes are a crucial part of the aviation sector worldwide. While making a substantial contribution to the market's overall economy, they offer travellers practical services that help them reach their destinations. Even though air travel has some difficulties but it’s usually found to be the smoothest one as mainly it reaches the destination in just a few hours. India's elite is therefore considering private jet travel as a potential option. There are several questions that arise when we talk about chartered planes and private jets. How much does a private flight cost? And is it the same as chartering a flight? What does it cost to charter a jet in India? Here’s a quick guide for all the readers in case you are planning your next flight out.

What is a charter flight?

Any aircraft, whether it has eight passengers or 180, is considered a chartered flight when it is solely contracted for a certain route. A charter flight is one that is not included in the schedule offered by airlines. They offer far greater flexibility because they can go almost anywhere in the world and can have custom itineraries for each flight.

Once you have temporary control of the aircraft, you make all the decisions. Flight schedules and destinations are up to you. They are not part of the usual routing provided by commercial airlines and are not scheduled. In short, a chartered flight can be said to be truly yours.

There are several benefits that private chartered flight passengers get such as no waiting in line, no security screenings, no baggage claims or malfunctioning carousels. You don’t have to arrive hours before your flight, either. You can even pull your car alongside your plane. Flight crew members from the private terminal at the airport (FBO) will load your luggage and more.

How to charter a private plane?

The most convenient, opulent, and secure method to go anywhere in the world is by chartering a private flight. More than 15,000 aircraft are available for charter worldwide, flying privately to and from more than 100 times the number of airports available with scheduled commercial flights.

How much does it cost?

A charter flight or jet booking is unquestionably more expensive. The cost of your trip is also influenced by the kind of aircraft and duration of stay and more. The cost of reserving a charter might start at roughly INR 6 lakh and only grow higher. An average charter plane might cost between INR 80,000 and INR 10,00,000 per person, or INR 6,00,000 to start (per flight), according to Travel+Leisure.

How to book a charter flight?

Charter reservations can be made easily. Just get in touch with a travel agency or visit the websites of charter jet companies. Enter your information, such as your destination, departure time, number of passengers, and other pertinent information, and these portals will display all of the flight possibilities you have.



Which companies offer charter planes in India?

Some of the companies that offer charter jet services in India are: