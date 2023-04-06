Adipurush poster row explained: Why Prabhas-Saif Ali Khan starrer is hurting religious sentiments?

Om Raut’s film Adipurush, which is starring superstars Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan, is once again in the news after it was slammed for its wonky VFX. This time, Adipurush has been slammed for hurting religious sentiments through its new movie poster.

The audience had high hopes for the poster of Adipurush, which is set to be a modern graphic rendition of the Indian mythology epic Ramayana, with Prabhas portraying Lord Ram and Saif Ali Khan set to portray Ravana.

There were several errors pointed out in the previous poster and trailer, and fans expected that the new poster and teaser would rectify the mistakes. However, a police complaint has been filed against Adipurush director Om Raut due to the new poster allegedly hurting religious sentiments.

What is the Adipurush poster controversy?

After the new poster of Adipurush went viral, a fresh complaint was filed against Om Raut, Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan, and other makers of the Ramayana-inspired movie for hurting religious sentiments, and inaccurately portraying characters of the Hindu mythology.

As reported by India Today, the complaint has been filed for inappropriately displaying the character of the Hindi religious text Ramcharitmanas in the new poster of the film. The complaint says that the film is based on the biography of Maryada Purushottam Shri Ram from the Hindu religion holy book Ramcharitmanas, but has inaccurate facts.

According to the Ramcharitmanas, all the characters of the Ramayana wear a sacred thread called Janeu, which is worn by those in the Hindu religion as a rite of passage. In the movie poster, no one can be seen wearing a Janeu, including Prabhas, who is portraying Raghav, or Lord Ram.

READ | Adipurush: Complaint filed against makers of Prabhas, Kriti Sanon-starrer for 'hurting Hindu sentiments' in new poster