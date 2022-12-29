Yash poses with Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya, cricketer quips: 'KGF 3'

Yash-Hardik Pandya-Krunal Pandya/Instagram

The Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya broke the internet on Thursday, December 29, when he posted a couple of photos with the Kannada superstar Yash, who has now become a pan-India star after the blockbuster success of his last film KGF Chapter 2, which turned out to be the highest-grossing Indian film of the year at the global box office.

In the first photo, Hardik was seen hugging Yash as they both smiled at the camera and in the next picture, the two of them were joined by Hardik's elder brother Krunal Pandya, who also plays international cricket for India. The younger sibling captioned the photo, "KGF 3".

As soon as Hardik dropped the photo on Instagram, it went viral on social media. Netizens also flooded the comments section with fire emojis and eyes filled with hearts emojis. While one Instagram user wrote, "2 legends in one frame", another user quoted a dialogue of Prashanth Neel's actioner as he wrote, "Powerful People Make Places Powerful". The photos have also left the netizens guessing if the two cricketers will make a cameo in KGF Chapter 3.

For the unversed, in its post-credit sequence, KGF Chapter 2 teased the next chapter as a file named KGF Chapter 3 is found when Rocky's crimes in the United States of America are being investigated following his death in the breathtaking climax of the blockbuster film.

The franchise's director Prashanth Neel was asked in an interview with Galatta Plus earlier this year if he is actually considering KGF Chapter 3 or if that last shot was just a tease to excite fans. The filmmaker had then replied, "There is definitely a possibility of Chapter 3. That also comes out of compulsion. People have loved this world, they've loved this character and we are gonna keep it going. We don't know when, but we are gonna keep it going".



