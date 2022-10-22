Why are netizens trolling 12-year-old influencer Riva Arora for Instagram reels with Karan Kundrra, Mika Singh?

Riva Arora-Karan Kundrra-Mika Singh/Instagram

Riva Arora, who is a popular child actor and an Instagram influencer, has recently featured in reels with Karan Kundrra, Mika Singh, and Yo Yo Honey Singh. Netizens are irked seeing her dancing to romantic songs with celebrities and trolling her continuously on social media.

Riva's Instagram page mentions that it is managed by her mother. A Twitter user has put out a thread claiming that how she is being exploited by her mother, who allows her to feature in music videos with older men and puts out pictures in which she is seen dressed provocatively. Here's the thread that went viral on the micro-blogging platform.

Here’s a thread of how Riva Arora a child actress and Instagram influencer/ YouTuber is being exploited by her mother!! Her mother is allowing her to dress provocatively and act and dance with older men in their 40’s!! #rivaarora #KaranKundrra #bollywood — Maha (@MahaAliRehman) October 18, 2022

Reacting to this thread, netizens started lashing out at Riva and her parents. One Twitter user wrote, "Sick to my stomach. These parents of wannabes are to be treated for psychological ailments. She doesn’t look like 12 anymore. Childhood stolen", while another tweeted, "Disgusting and a cruel thing to do to a 12 year old. This is straight up bad. Her mother has to be prosecuted. This is nothing less than a sexual harassment. That child does not know what she wants but her mother knows exactly what she wants. Money."

Sick to my stomach. These parents of wannabes are to be treated for psychological ailments. She doesn’t look like 12 anymore. Childhood stolen https://t.co/lCIhb01TCA — Pika (@mysorepak) October 20, 2022

Disgusting and a cruel thing to do to a 12 year old. This is straight up bad. Her mother has to be prosecuted. This is nothing less than a sexual harrasment. That child does not know what she wants but her mother knows exactly what she wants. Money. https://t.co/EobHRByy5a October 20, 2022

Steroids The thirst for fame/limelight and money is mad and insane these days… Kids being robbed of their childhood and pressurised way too much. Right from reality shows to this https://t.co/onU3b3411m — வித்ஸ் (@iamvidhyac) October 20, 2022

everything about this is so disturbing. hope that child gets out of this somehow and lives a normal life. https://t.co/r5j6MpVCE8 — nebula. (@Me_namita18) October 19, 2022

Amid this social media trolling, Riva's mother put out a post on her Instagram page, which is being followed by more than 8.3 million people, in which the child actress is seen taking a mirror selfie in short clothes and answered the negativity with the caption, "Jealousy is the best compliment you can receive!".

READ | After Karan Kundrra, 12-year-old Riva Arora gets brutally trolled for dancing with Mika Singh, Yo Yo Honey Singh



For the unversed, Riva has appeared in several movies as a child actress. The films in which she has acted are Uri: The Surgical Strike, Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota, Mom, Bharat, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Kaali Khuhi, and the music-based web series Bandish Bandits.