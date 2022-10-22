Search icon
Why are netizens trolling 12-year-old influencer Riva Arora for Instagram reels with Karan Kundrra, Mika Singh?

The 12-year-old child actress Riva Arora is being trolled for featuring in romantic reels with celebrities such as Karan Kundrra and Honey Singh.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 22, 2022, 08:52 AM IST

Riva Arora-Karan Kundrra-Mika Singh/Instagram

Riva Arora, who is a popular child actor and an Instagram influencer, has recently featured in reels with Karan Kundrra, Mika Singh, and Yo Yo Honey Singh. Netizens are irked seeing her dancing to romantic songs with celebrities and trolling her continuously on social media.

Riva's Instagram page mentions that it is managed by her mother. A Twitter user has put out a thread claiming that how she is being exploited by her mother, who allows her to feature in music videos with older men and puts out pictures in which she is seen dressed provocatively. Here's the thread that went viral on the micro-blogging platform.

Reacting to this thread, netizens started lashing out at Riva and her parents. One Twitter user wrote, "Sick to my stomach. These parents of wannabes are to be treated for psychological ailments. She doesn’t look like 12 anymore. Childhood stolen", while another tweeted, "Disgusting and a cruel thing to do to a 12 year old. This is straight up bad. Her mother has to be prosecuted. This is nothing less than a sexual harassment. That child does not know what she wants but her mother knows exactly what she wants. Money."

Amid this social media trolling, Riva's mother put out a post on her Instagram page, which is being followed by more than 8.3 million people, in which the child actress is seen taking a mirror selfie in short clothes and answered the negativity with the caption, "Jealousy is the best compliment you can receive!".

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Riva Arora (@rivarora_)

For the unversed, Riva has appeared in several movies as a child actress. The films in which she has acted are Uri: The Surgical Strike, Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota, Mom, Bharat, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Kaali Khuhi, and the music-based web series Bandish Bandits.

