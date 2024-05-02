Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani gifted Rs 640 crore villa to Anant Ambani and Rs 450 crore necklace to....

In their tradition of grand gestures, Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani have gifted their children with extravagantly expensive presents, setting new standards for affluent parents worldwide.

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani are known for sparing no expense when it comes to pampering their children. With a fortune that places him as India's richest person and the eleventh wealthiest globally, Mukesh Ambani has ample wealth to lavish on his offspring—twins Akash and Isha Ambani, as well as their younger brother Anant Ambani. Recently, the influential couple splurged approximately Rs 1259 crore on the pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. This extravagant celebration included booking global icon Rihanna for a performance, for which she was paid between Rs 66-74 crore. Moreover, the Ambanis are poised to double this expenditure for the upcoming wedding ceremony in July.

Over the years, the Ambani family has expanded to include Anand Piramal, husband to Isha Ambani and Executive Director of the Piramal Group, as well as Shloka Mehta, wife to Akash Ambani and heiress to a diamond fortune. Radhika Merchant, now engaged to Anant Ambani, serves as the Director of Encore Healthcare.

Among these lavish gifts are:

A Rs 640 crore beach-villa in Dubai for Anant Ambani: In April 2022, Mukesh Ambani acquired a sprawling beachfront villa on Palm Jumeirah, Dubai's upscale district, for his youngest son Anant. The opulent property boasts 10 bedrooms and a private beach spanning 70 meters, at a staggering cost of Rs 640 crore.

A Rs 451 crore diamond necklace for Shloka Mehta: For Akash Ambani's wedding to Shloka Mehta in 2019, Nita Ambani bestowed upon her daughter-in-law the Mouawad L’Incomparable necklace, valued at Rs 451 crore. This masterpiece features a flawless 407.48-carat yellow diamond suspended from a 229.52-carat white diamond necklace intertwined with 18-karat rose gold branchlets.

A Rs 4.5 crore Bentley Continental GTC Speed for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant: Ahead of their engagement in 2023, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant were gifted a striking Bentley Continental GTC Speed worth approximately Rs 4.5 crore. This luxury vehicle, equipped with a twin-turbocharged 6.0-liter W12 engine, exemplifies elegance and performance.

A pearl and diamond choker for Radhika Merchant: During a social event in July 2022, Radhika Merchant wore a stunning pearl and diamond choker, reminiscent of an elegant piece previously worn by Nita Ambani. While the exact value remains undisclosed, it undoubtedly represents a precious gift from Nita Ambani to her future daughter-in-law.

A $100 million wedding celebration for Isha Ambani: Isha Ambani's nuptials to Anand Piramal in 2018 were celebrated as one of the world's most extravagant weddings. The Ambanis reportedly spent around $100 million (approximately Rs 830 crore) on the event, with highlights including an invitation card priced at Rs 3 lakh each and a performance by Beyoncé, which cost between $4 - 6 million (approximately Rs 33 - 50 crore). The star-studded affair attracted celebrities and dignitaries from around the globe.