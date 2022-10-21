After Karan Kundrra, 12-year-old Riva Arora gets brutally trolled for dancing with Mika Singh, Yo Yo Honey Singh

Headlines

Pakistan’s richest cricketer’s net worth is less than half of Virat Kohli; it’s not Afridi, Shoaib Malik, Babar Azam

Parliament passes bill to empower President with management accountability of IIMs

Hrithik Roshan recalls being bullied in childhood, cites similarities with his Koi…Mil Gaya character: ‘I used to be…’

Rahul Gandhi gets back Tughlaq lane bungalow, may shift soon

Watch: Rohit Sharma hilarious response to fan's query on Pakistan bowlers leaves wife Ritika Sajdeh in splits

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet India's 3rd richest woman who earned Rs 1867 crore via Rs 49 crore investment, net worth is...

'Dravid was world-class player but he doesn't deserve...':Ex-PAK star takes a dig at India head coach

'I have not forgotten anything': Asha Bhosle says only she knows the history of film industry- Watch

 Superfoods Alia Bhatt eats in a day for weight loss

7 magnesium rich foods to fight headache issues

5 exercises to relieve joint pain

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Daniel Craig, Emma Watson, Idris Elba gasp watching Wimbledon men's final; Brad Pitt, Hugh Jackman also attend

Check out viral photos that sparked BTS' V-BLACKPINK's Jennie's dating rumours

Viral Photos of the Day: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal give couple goals, Kiara Advani looks stunning in white outfit

Uttarakhand: Portion of Tapkeshwar Mahadev Temple collapses in Dehradun, heavy losses | Watch

IND vs WI, 2nd T20 Highlights: Talking points after India's defeat against West Indies

Interview | Ishwak Singh reveals how Paatal Lok 2 will be relevant in current political scenario?

Hrithik Roshan recalls being bullied in childhood, cites similarities with his Koi…Mil Gaya character: ‘I used to be…’

'I have not forgotten anything': Asha Bhosle says only she knows the history of film industry- Watch

After backlash to Ranveer Singh replacing Shah Rukh Khan in Don 3, Farhan Akhtar says 'we hope you will show him...'

HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

After Karan Kundrra, 12-year-old Riva Arora gets brutally trolled for dancing with Mika Singh, Yo Yo Honey Singh

Influencer Riva and her parents are facing massive flack on the internet. Netizens are furious that a 12-year-old is pairing with men double her age.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 21, 2022, 04:30 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In the past few days, Riva Arora has become a talking point of discussion on the internet. The 12-year-old girl is an actress turned TikToker, YouTuber and influencer.  In today's age, many young kids are inclined towards making content on social media. They look out to earn quick fame and money by dancing to different tunes. 

As these influencers become famous, talent company collaborates with them, and churn out reels featuring the influencer and the celebrities. In the digital age, social media influencer marketing has witnessed a great boom. Thus, we can see all the celebrities collaborating with social media content creators to promote their films and songs. 

Speaking about Riva, the influencer is facing the wrath of netizens, as they are finding her association with celebrities like Karan Kundrra, Mika Singh and Yo Yo Honey Singh unreal.

Check out Riva with Yo Yo Honey Singh

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Riva Arora (@rivarora)

The users are finding it hard to believe that Arora is dancing with men double her age. For the unversed, Karan Kundrra (38) also had to face the heat of miffed netizens over his reel with Arora.

Check out Riva's reel with Mika Singh

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Riva Arora (@rivarora)

Many users are blasting Riva's parents for quashing her childhood for quick money and fame. While other netizens claimed that Riva had to undergo rigorous surgeries and implants to look older than her age. 

Let's check out the reactions

Earlier, internet users expressed concern about Karan Kundrra "romancing a 12-year-old kid artist" in a popular video. The actor appeared alongside a kid actor in the music video for his new song. Her parents came under fire on Twitter for allowing her to work with older males. Many individuals expressed their opinions on social media, labelling it "problematic". 

READ: Karan Kundrra gets brutally trolled for romancing 12-year-old URI actress Riva Arora in Instagram video

The parents of the young artist were criticised by the internet community for "forcing their daughter for posing with males three times her age." The worst type of exploitation, they said. For the unversed, Riva has also been a part of films like Mom (2018), URI- The Surgical Stike, Bandish Bandits, and Gunjan Saxena. 

 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Umesh Pal murder case: UP Police declares Atiq Ahmad's wife absconder

Munawar Faruqui slammed for trolling Ananya Panday for winning Filmfare Award: 'He went to Kangana Ranaut's show...'

'I have not forgotten anything': Asha Bhosle says only she knows the history of film industry- Watch

Gadar 2 director Anil Sharma talks about Seema Haider-Sachin Meena's cross-border romance: 'Love knows no boundaries'

Wordle 780 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for August 8

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Daniel Craig, Emma Watson, Idris Elba gasp watching Wimbledon men's final; Brad Pitt, Hugh Jackman also attend

Check out viral photos that sparked BTS' V-BLACKPINK's Jennie's dating rumours

Viral Photos of the Day: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal give couple goals, Kiara Advani looks stunning in white outfit

Meet Vikram Bhatt's to-be son-in-law Varun Sarda, who built a Rs 20-crore travel company from Rs 6 lakh investment

Asia Cup 2023 photos: Five most heated moments between players in tournament's history

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE