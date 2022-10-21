After Karan Kundrra, 12-year-old Riva Arora gets brutally trolled for dancing with Mika Singh, Yo Yo Honey Singh

Influencer Riva and her parents are facing massive flack on the internet. Netizens are furious that a 12-year-old is pairing with men double her age.

In the past few days, Riva Arora has become a talking point of discussion on the internet. The 12-year-old girl is an actress turned TikToker, YouTuber and influencer. In today's age, many young kids are inclined towards making content on social media. They look out to earn quick fame and money by dancing to different tunes.

As these influencers become famous, talent company collaborates with them, and churn out reels featuring the influencer and the celebrities. In the digital age, social media influencer marketing has witnessed a great boom. Thus, we can see all the celebrities collaborating with social media content creators to promote their films and songs.

Speaking about Riva, the influencer is facing the wrath of netizens, as they are finding her association with celebrities like Karan Kundrra, Mika Singh and Yo Yo Honey Singh unreal.

Check out Riva with Yo Yo Honey Singh

The users are finding it hard to believe that Arora is dancing with men double her age. For the unversed, Karan Kundrra (38) also had to face the heat of miffed netizens over his reel with Arora.

Check out Riva's reel with Mika Singh

Many users are blasting Riva's parents for quashing her childhood for quick money and fame. While other netizens claimed that Riva had to undergo rigorous surgeries and implants to look older than her age.

Let's check out the reactions

More videos of her in music videos with older men. She was 11 in this! Her mother is going to hell. You can tell she’s 11 because she has a blue tank top underneath her dress like how a kid would wear with revealing clothes…. #rivaarora #bollywood pic.twitter.com/aapGqIng6h — Maha (@MahaAliRehman) October 18, 2022

You might have Riva in Sri devi’s movie MOM, #GunjanSaxena & URI pic.twitter.com/IKGui4IZif — Maha (@MahaAliRehman) October 18, 2022

An ad in 2020 and here she is now! She obviously got something done. Her mother is disgusting.#rivaarora #bollywood pic.twitter.com/6uGsdlsOu4 — Maha (@MahaAliRehman) October 18, 2022

Earlier, internet users expressed concern about Karan Kundrra "romancing a 12-year-old kid artist" in a popular video. The actor appeared alongside a kid actor in the music video for his new song. Her parents came under fire on Twitter for allowing her to work with older males. Many individuals expressed their opinions on social media, labelling it "problematic".

The parents of the young artist were criticised by the internet community for "forcing their daughter for posing with males three times her age." The worst type of exploitation, they said. For the unversed, Riva has also been a part of films like Mom (2018), URI- The Surgical Stike, Bandish Bandits, and Gunjan Saxena.