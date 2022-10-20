Karan Kundrra gets brutally trolled for romancing 12-year-old URI actress Riva Arora in Instagram video

Photo credit: Twitter

Since being one of the Bigg Boss 15 finalists, Karan Kundrra has dominated the spotlight. The TV heartthrob has been busy entertaining the audience with his work and social media posts.

Internet users have expressed concern about Karan Kundrra "romancing a 12-year-old kid artist" in a popular video. The actor appeared alongside a kid actor in the music video for his new song. Her parents came under fire on Twitter for allowing her to work with older males. Many individuals expressed their opinions on social media, labelling it "problematic".

The parents of the young artist were criticised by the internet community for "forcing their daughter for posing with males three times her age." The worst type of exploitation, they said.

Kara Kundrra has not reacted to the trolling yet.

For the unversed, It is no doubt that Karan Kundrra-Tejasswi Prakash, known as #TejRan, and Sidharth Shukla-Shehnaaz Gill, known as #SidNaaz, are the two most popular couples in the history of the Salman Khan-hosted reality show Bigg Boss. The popularity of the two couples is often compared on social media.

Reacting to the constant talk about the two couples, Karan told in a recent interview that he finds it 'stupid' and said that after his sudden death last year, people should pay respect to Sidharth Shukla and not make such comparisons out of respect to the Balika Vadhu actor.

Speaking to News18, Karan, who recently hosted the first season of Dance Deewane Juniors, said, "I think it’s very stupid to say such things. Sidnaaz has got Sidharth (Shukla) in it. You cannot and you should not, out of respect, you should not compare. Our lives are not about hashtags"

In the same interview, Karan even added that he is bored, but not bothered, by the constant marriage questions. He stated, "I am but I understand where it comes from. I understand that a lot of people love us together and there are a lot. They want to see us together, they want this love story to culminate."