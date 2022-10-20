Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTelevision

Karan Kundrra gets brutally trolled for romancing 12-year-old URI actress Riva Arora in Instagram video

Internet users have expressed concern about Karan Kundrra "romancing a 12-year-old kid artist" in a popular video.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 20, 2022, 04:06 PM IST

Karan Kundrra gets brutally trolled for romancing 12-year-old URI actress Riva Arora in Instagram video
Photo credit: Twitter

Since being one of the Bigg Boss 15 finalists, Karan Kundrra has dominated the spotlight. The TV heartthrob has been busy entertaining the audience with his work and social media posts. 

Internet users have expressed concern about Karan Kundrra "romancing a 12-year-old kid artist" in a popular video. The actor appeared alongside a kid actor in the music video for his new song. Her parents came under fire on Twitter for allowing her to work with older males. Many individuals expressed their opinions on social media, labelling it "problematic". 

The parents of the young artist were criticised by the internet community for "forcing their daughter for posing with males three times her age." The worst type of exploitation, they said. 

 

 

Kara Kundrra has not reacted to the trolling yet. 

For the unversed, It is no doubt that Karan Kundrra-Tejasswi Prakash, known as #TejRan, and Sidharth Shukla-Shehnaaz Gill, known as #SidNaaz, are the two most popular couples in the history of the Salman Khan-hosted reality show Bigg Boss. The popularity of the two couples is often compared on social media. 

Reacting to the constant talk about the two couples, Karan told in a recent interview that he finds it 'stupid' and said that after his sudden death last year, people should pay respect to Sidharth Shukla and not make such comparisons out of respect to the Balika Vadhu actor.  

Speaking to News18, Karan, who recently hosted the first season of Dance Deewane Juniors, said, "I think it’s very stupid to say such things. Sidnaaz has got Sidharth (Shukla) in it. You cannot and you should not, out of respect, you should not compare. Our lives are not about hashtags" 

READ: Tejasswi Prakash drops inside photos of boyfriend Karan Kundrra's birthday bash

In the same interview, Karan even added that he is bored, but not bothered, by the constant marriage questions. He stated, "I am but I understand where it comes from. I understand that a lot of people love us together and there are a lot. They want to see us together, they want this love story to culminate." 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Vikram Vedha: Hrithik Roshan-Vijay Sethupathi, Saif Ali Khan-R Madhavan, Bollywood actors reprising OG characters
Asia Cup 2022: Revisit some of the high-intense legendary tales from India-Pakistan rivalry
PHOTOS: Janhvi Kapoor's jaw-dropping look in sexy white outfit breaks internet
In Pics: How flood fury led to devastation in Himachal Pradesh’s Dharamshala
In pics: Parineeti Chopra cleans beaches post-Ganpati Visarjan in Mumbai
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Madhya Pradesh: 14 killed, 40 injured after bus collides with trolley in Rewa
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.