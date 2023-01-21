Search icon
WATCH: Pakistani actress Mahira Khan shows sizzling dance moves on 'Husn Hai Suhana', video goes viral

In the video, which has now gone viral on social media, Mahira can be seen dancing to superhit Bollywood dance number 'Husn Hai Suhana'.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 21, 2023, 03:40 PM IST

Mahira Khan/Instagram

Pakistani actress Mahira Khan is a well-known face in India, thanks to her superhit Pakistani serial Humsafar with Fawad Khan and her Bollywood film Raees with superstar Shah Rukh Khan. Mahira recently went to attend a wedding function of famous Pakistani celebrity PR Frieha Altaf’s son, Turhan James with Emaan Dharani and the video of her dance from the function has now gone viral.

In the video, which has now gone viral on social media, Mahira Khan can be seen dancing to superhit Bollywood dance number 'Husn Hai Suhana, Ishq Hai Deewana'. Mahira is wearing a golden lehenga-choli set and is looking absolutely stunning. The video has been shared by several fan clubs of Mahira.

Take a look at the video here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by MahiraKhan FanClub (@mahirakhan_real_fanclub)

Mahira Khan was recently seen in Saudi Arabia where she had gone to attend the Red Sea International Film Festival 2022. In Saudi Arabia, Mahira was spotted talking with Hrithik Roshan. Their photos went viral on social media.

Mahira started her career in 2006 as a VJ and made her big screen debut in 2011 with 'Bol'. She was also named in BBC's 100 Women list announced on November 23, 2020. Her latest release 'The Legend of Maula Jatt' is a massive hit. It stars Fawad Khan as the main lead.

