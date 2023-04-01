Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEntertainment
topStoriesenglish

Watch: Jr NTR walks into the sets of NTR 30 in style, starts shooting for Koratala Siva's directorial

Finally, Jr NTR fans can take a sigh of relief as the actor dropped the video from the set of NTR 30, and his loyal admirers can't control their excitement.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 01, 2023, 09:57 PM IST

Watch: Jr NTR walks into the sets of NTR 30 in style, starts shooting for Koratala Siva's directorial
NTR 30

After making records with his last blockbuster, RRR, Jr NTR has started filming for his next film, NTR 30. Koratala Siva's directorial will be an action drama with Janhvi Kapoor as the female lead. Tarak aka Jr NTR dropped the crucial update about his next, leaving his fans thrilled. 

In the video, shared by Jr NTR, the actor is captured entering the lavish set of the film. The video is recorded from Tarak's over-the-shoulder angle, and the actor shared his excitement about joining the film in the video by saying Vatsunaa (I am back) in the background. 

Here's the video

As soon as Jr NTR shared the video, several fans rejoiced and reacted to the announcement. A user wrote, "ALL THE BEST ANNA. Jai NTR." Another user wrote, "All the best brother." A netizen wrote, "ATB @tarak9999 anna." Another netizen wrote, "Jai NTR."

The music for the film is being composed by Anirudh Ravichander, who last impressed us with his work for the Kamal Haasan-starrer Vikram. Nandamuri Kalyan Ram is presenting the film produced by Hari Krishna K. and Sudhakar Mikkilineni under the banners of NTR Arts and Yuvasudha Arts.

Days after announcing that veteran Hollywood action producer Kenny Bates is on board, the film has now managed the services of veteran VFX supervisor Brad Minnich, who is known for his work on some of the biggest blockbusters in Hollywood. The makers of NTR 30 announced on Tuesday that Brad Minnich has joined the film’s team and begun work. A picture of the veteran VFX supervisor in coversation with director Koratala Siva was also released. Minnich is a renowned VFX supervisor who is known for his expertise in cataclysmic climate changes and super-powered emerald energies. NTR30, featuring Junior NTR in the lead role, is all set to go on floors in February. The makers of the as-yet-untitled film, Jr NTR's 30th, are eyeing a worldwide release on April 5, 2024.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Satish Kaushik funeral: Ranbir Kapoor, Anupam Kher, Abhishek Bachchan, Rakhi Sawant attend veteran actor's last rites
XXX actress Aabha Paul raises the temperature in her sexy videos
From Kiara Advani to Malaika Arora, 5 times Bollywood divas aced the neon green trend
Discover 5 surprising health benefits of coconut water: A natural solution for hydration, weight loss and more
From Tina Dabi to Aishwarya Sheoran: Meet the most popular female IAS officers on social media
Speed Reads
More
First-image
‘If you try to weaken Punjab…’: Navjot Singh Sidhu’s stern message after release from jail
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.