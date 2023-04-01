Watch: Jr NTR walks into the sets of NTR 30 in style, starts shooting for Koratala Siva's directorial

NTR 30

After making records with his last blockbuster, RRR, Jr NTR has started filming for his next film, NTR 30. Koratala Siva's directorial will be an action drama with Janhvi Kapoor as the female lead. Tarak aka Jr NTR dropped the crucial update about his next, leaving his fans thrilled.

In the video, shared by Jr NTR, the actor is captured entering the lavish set of the film. The video is recorded from Tarak's over-the-shoulder angle, and the actor shared his excitement about joining the film in the video by saying Vatsunaa (I am back) in the background.

Here's the video

Great to be on sets again with Koratala Siva ! pic.twitter.com/uKNFNtKyZO — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) April 1, 2023

As soon as Jr NTR shared the video, several fans rejoiced and reacted to the announcement. A user wrote, "ALL THE BEST ANNA. Jai NTR." Another user wrote, "All the best brother." A netizen wrote, "ATB @tarak9999 anna." Another netizen wrote, "Jai NTR."

The music for the film is being composed by Anirudh Ravichander, who last impressed us with his work for the Kamal Haasan-starrer Vikram. Nandamuri Kalyan Ram is presenting the film produced by Hari Krishna K. and Sudhakar Mikkilineni under the banners of NTR Arts and Yuvasudha Arts.

Days after announcing that veteran Hollywood action producer Kenny Bates is on board, the film has now managed the services of veteran VFX supervisor Brad Minnich, who is known for his work on some of the biggest blockbusters in Hollywood. The makers of NTR 30 announced on Tuesday that Brad Minnich has joined the film’s team and begun work. A picture of the veteran VFX supervisor in coversation with director Koratala Siva was also released. Minnich is a renowned VFX supervisor who is known for his expertise in cataclysmic climate changes and super-powered emerald energies. NTR30, featuring Junior NTR in the lead role, is all set to go on floors in February. The makers of the as-yet-untitled film, Jr NTR's 30th, are eyeing a worldwide release on April 5, 2024.