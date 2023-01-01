Search icon
NTR 30: Jr NTR's pan-India film, directed by Koratala Siva, to go on floors in February; release date announced

After impressing audiences across the globe by playing Komaram Bheem in RRR, it will be interesting to see how Jr NTR in Koratala Siva's film.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 01, 2023, 01:04 PM IST

NTR 30: Jr NTR's pan-India film, directed by Koratala Siva, to go on floors in February; release date announced
Credit: Jr NTR/Instagram

NTR30, featuring Junior NTR in the lead role, is all set to go on floors in February. The makers of the as-yet-untitled film, Junior NTR's 30th, are eyeing a worldwide release on April 5, 2024.

After impressing audiences across the globe playing the revolutionary, Komaram Bheem in RRR, it will be interesting to see how Junior NTR connect with the global audience. NTR30 is being touted as the much-awaited project of the year, especially because Koratala Siva, the director, and Junior NTR are reuniting for a film after a long time.

The music for the film is being composed by Anirudh Ravichander, who last impressed us with his work for the Kamal Haasan-starrer Vikram. Nandamuri Kalyan Ram is presenting the film produced by Hari Krishna K. and Sudhakar Mikkilineni under the banners of NTR Arts and Yuvasudha Arts.

Though not much has been disclosed by the makers yet about the upcoming film`s storyline and cast, the key behind the camera people are Ratnavelu (director of photography), Sreekar Prasad (editor) and Sabu Cyril (production designer) 

(With inputs from IANS)

