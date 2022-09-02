Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood

Know why Brahmastra grand pre-release event featuring Jr NTR as chief guest got cancelled

After hours of confusion among the people about Brahmastra pre-release event, we now know why the sudden change happened.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 02, 2022, 09:45 PM IST

Know why Brahmastra grand pre-release event featuring Jr NTR as chief guest got cancelled
File Photo

After weeks of anticipation, the Brahmastra pre-release event—featuring Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Jr. NTR as the special guest—has been cancelled. After hours of confusion among the people, we now know why the sudden change happened.

The event was cancelled for a number of reasons, according to a document.


Check out here:

Whats-App-Image-2022-09-02-at-8-13-58-PM

For the unversed, the event was scheduled to start at 6:00 p.m. on September 2 at Ramoji Filmcity.

On Thursday, September 1, with just 8 days to go for the film, a new clip has been released in which a character was seen flipping in the air and fighting against another character. Netizens were quick to spot that the former is none other than Shah Rukh Khan, as the latest clip matches with the previously leaked photos and clips in which the Pathaan actor was seen as Vanara Astra.

As soon as the new clip was released on the official social media handles of Brahmastra, netizens thronged the comments section with replies such as, "King Shahrukh Khan, ab wait nahi ho raha hai iss movie ke liye, so excited", "This is Shah Rukh Khan, I'm hell excited now", and "Ohhhh myyyy God this give me chills, 100% SRK".

Brahmastra Part One: Shiva, bankrolled by Dharma Productions and Star Studios, is set to release in cinemas on September 9 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. SS Rajamouli, who has delivered pan-India blockbusters such as RRR and Baahubali series, will present the film in all the South Indian languages.

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
IAS Athar Amir Khan, fiancé Mehreen Qazi share photos from intimate engagement ceremony
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Benefits of oiling your hair in monsoon, know which hair oil will suit yours
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Virat Kohli shares adorable photo of Anushka Sharma, calls actress 'my world'
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.