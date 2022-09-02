Know why Brahmastra grand pre-release event featuring Jr NTR as chief guest got cancelled

File Photo

After weeks of anticipation, the Brahmastra pre-release event—featuring Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Jr. NTR as the special guest—has been cancelled. After hours of confusion among the people, we now know why the sudden change happened.

The event was cancelled for a number of reasons, according to a document.



For the unversed, the event was scheduled to start at 6:00 p.m. on September 2 at Ramoji Filmcity.

On Thursday, September 1, with just 8 days to go for the film, a new clip has been released in which a character was seen flipping in the air and fighting against another character. Netizens were quick to spot that the former is none other than Shah Rukh Khan, as the latest clip matches with the previously leaked photos and clips in which the Pathaan actor was seen as Vanara Astra.

As soon as the new clip was released on the official social media handles of Brahmastra, netizens thronged the comments section with replies such as, "King Shahrukh Khan, ab wait nahi ho raha hai iss movie ke liye, so excited", "This is Shah Rukh Khan, I'm hell excited now", and "Ohhhh myyyy God this give me chills, 100% SRK".

Brahmastra Part One: Shiva, bankrolled by Dharma Productions and Star Studios, is set to release in cinemas on September 9 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. SS Rajamouli, who has delivered pan-India blockbusters such as RRR and Baahubali series, will present the film in all the South Indian languages.