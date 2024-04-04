Watch: Ajith overturns speeding car in death-defying stunt without body double during VidaaMuyarchi shoot, fans shocked

While shooting for his upcoming film VidaaMuyarchi, Ajith Kumar drove an SUV and performed a daring stunt without a body double. Fans are stunned by the superstar's dedication.

Tamil superstar Ajith Kumar, who is currently enjoying his road trip in Madhya Pradesh, was busy shooting his upcoming movie VidaaMuyarchi in Azerbaijan in October 2023. Ajith is known for his daredevilish attitude, and he has proved it again. In leaked BTS videos of VidaaMuyarchi shoot, Ajith is seen performing a risky, death-defying stunt in a car. In one of the videos, Ajith is seen overturning an SUV with a co-star, and soon the car topples. However, Ajith and the co-passenger remain safe. In another video, shot from a wide angle, the SUV is seen getting toppled, and crew members rushing towards the car, after the shot.

Trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan shared the videos on his Twitter, and soon the BTS moments went viral on the internet. Manobala shared the videos on April 4, at 1.45 PM, and the stunt video has left his fans and netizens shocked.

Here are the videos

As soon as the videos were shared, several fans lauded his dedication. A netizen wrote, "This is called dedication." Another netizen wrote, "He really took the impact. What a legend." A fan wrote, "High risk and worth for it." Another fan wrote, "Show me One Hero with This kind of real Stunts."

About VidaaMuyarchi

On May 1, 2023, as Tamil star Ajith Kumar turns 52, the title of his upcoming movie was revealed. Ajith next film, which had a working title of AK 62 is now been called, VidaaMuyarchi. The producers of the upcoming film revealed the title at the midnight hour of May 1, and this is the perfect way for Ajith fans to start the birthday celebrations.

Lyca Productions revealed the name of their next with Ajith, helmed under Magizh Thirumeni's direction, and supported by Anirudh Ravichander's captivating musical score. The producers launched the title poster on May 1 at 12 AM on social media. Before VidaaMuyarchi, Ajith was last seen in Boney Kapoor-produced, action heist Thunivu. The film was released in Pongal, on January 11, 2023. Despite mixed reviews, the film was commercially successful at the box office.