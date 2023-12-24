Warda Nadiadwala encourages people to be 'vocal for local' in viral video with Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu - Watch

Headlines

Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Rajkumar Hirani film Dunki to be screened at Rashtrapati Bhavan, fans say 'make it tax-free'

Virat Kohli rejoins India squad in South Africa; BCCI official reveals reason behind sudden leave

'Sanjay Singh not my...': Brij Bhushan distances himself from WFI row after suspension of newly-elected body

As Salaar breaks records, Prabhas fans slam astrologer Venu Swamy for predicting he will have to rebuild his career

Meet only Indian actor to be followed by Instagram's official account, it's not SRK, Ranbir, Prabhas, Akshay, Rajni

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Rajkumar Hirani film Dunki to be screened at Rashtrapati Bhavan, fans say 'make it tax-free'

'He does not...': CSK CEO provides major update on MS Dhoni's availability for IPL 2024

Virat Kohli rejoins India squad in South Africa; BCCI official reveals reason behind sudden leave

6 films Anil Kapoor rejected, including big international franchise

Effective home remedies to get rid of winter rashes

Frozen Peas vs Fresh Peas: Which is healthier?

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Tejasswi Prakash burns the internet in red body-hugging gown with deep plunging neckline, Karan Kundra reacts

Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos meets SS Rajamouli, Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Jr NTR; see inside pics

Viral photos of the day: Bhumi Pednekar sizzles in stylish outfit, Sriya Saran gives flying kiss to paps

IPL Auction 2023: Who is Kavya Maran? all you need to know about SunRisers Hyderabad CEO

Bigg Boss 17: Abhishek kumar accuses Ankita Lokhande of marrying Vicky Jain for Money

New Coronavirus Variant JN.1 Detected: How Worried Should You Be | Symptoms | Precautions

Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Rajkumar Hirani film Dunki to be screened at Rashtrapati Bhavan, fans say 'make it tax-free'

As Salaar breaks records, Prabhas fans slam astrologer Venu Swamy for predicting he will have to rebuild his career

Siddhant Chaturvedi says his nepotism jibe at Ananya Panday was 'ice-breaker' for them: 'It never actually...'

HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

Warda Nadiadwala encourages people to be 'vocal for local' in viral video with Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu - Watch

Warda Nadiadwala has shared a heartwarming video charmingly encouraging everyone to embrace the idea of going local.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated: Dec 24, 2023, 01:37 PM IST

article-main
Warda Khan and Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu/Instagram
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Warda Nadiadwala has always been like a pillar of support for her husband, providing unwavering support through thick and thin. Known for wearing her heart on her sleeve and always speaking her mind, Warda shares a heartwarming video charmingly encouraging everyone to embrace the idea of going local.

Sharing a relatable video, Wardha emphasises, "This new year let’s take a pledge to encourage our own people, our own businesses. Ab Sab Kuch, Apne Bharat Ka. Inspired by our PM @NarendraModi Ji."

The video playfully shows Harnaaz thinking she's enjoying a foreign chocolate, only for Wardha to sweetly reveal it's an Indian brand, encouraging everyone to back local products.

After sharing the ad, B-town stars like Tiger Shroff, Mouni Roy, Ektaa Kapoor, Sunil Shetty, and Soundarya Sharma quickly rallied to show their support, showering Warda with appreciation for her delightful and impactful video.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

12th Fail OTT release: Here's when and where you can watch Vikrant Massey, Vidhu Vinod Chopra's sleeper hit

Salaar release, review highlights: Fans say Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran-starrer 'Baahubali ka record todegi'

Gujarat allows alcohol consumption for GIFT City workers, visitors, residents

'Not done yet': CM Siddaramaiah clarifies on removal of Hijab ban in Karnataka

Covid-19 surge in India: Hyderabad on high alert as cases rise, wearing mask becomes mandatory

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Tejasswi Prakash burns the internet in red body-hugging gown with deep plunging neckline, Karan Kundra reacts

Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos meets SS Rajamouli, Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Jr NTR; see inside pics

Viral photos of the day: Bhumi Pednekar sizzles in stylish outfit, Sriya Saran gives flying kiss to paps

Inside pics from Badshah's new swanky 9,000 sq ft restaurants

In pics: 5 times Sanjana Sanghi impress fans in Indian ensemble

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE