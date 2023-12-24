Warda Nadiadwala encourages people to be 'vocal for local' in viral video with Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu - Watch

Warda Nadiadwala has shared a heartwarming video charmingly encouraging everyone to embrace the idea of going local.

Warda Nadiadwala has always been like a pillar of support for her husband, providing unwavering support through thick and thin. Known for wearing her heart on her sleeve and always speaking her mind, Warda shares a heartwarming video charmingly encouraging everyone to embrace the idea of going local.

Sharing a relatable video, Wardha emphasises, "This new year let’s take a pledge to encourage our own people, our own businesses. Ab Sab Kuch, Apne Bharat Ka. Inspired by our PM @NarendraModi Ji."

The video playfully shows Harnaaz thinking she's enjoying a foreign chocolate, only for Wardha to sweetly reveal it's an Indian brand, encouraging everyone to back local products.

After sharing the ad, B-town stars like Tiger Shroff, Mouni Roy, Ektaa Kapoor, Sunil Shetty, and Soundarya Sharma quickly rallied to show their support, showering Warda with appreciation for her delightful and impactful video.