Waltair Veerayya box office collection day 2: Chiranjeevi, Ravi Teja film breaches $1 million mark in USA

Starring Chiranjeevi in the titular character, the Telugu action-packed entertainer Waltair Veerayya was released in the theatres on January 13. It clashed at the box office with Nandamuri Balakrishna-starrer Veera Simha Reddy, which hit the theatres a day ahead on January 12. Both films have been produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar under Mythri Movie Makers' banner.

Directed by KS Ravindra, popularly known as Bobby Kolli, the film has a talented ensemble consisting of Shruti Haasan, Ravi Teja, Prakash Raj, Catherine Tresa, Bobby Simha, Sathyaraj, Rajendra Prasad, and Nassar. Urvashi Rautela is also seen in an item song titled Boss Party in the film.

Waltair Veerayya is being loved by audiences in India and abroad too as the film has crossed the $1 million mark at the USA box office. Mythri Movie Makers shared the celebratory poster on their social media handles and wrote, "#WaltairVeerayya's MEGA MASS BLOCKBUSTER wave takes over the US BOX Office with a terrific storm #WaltairVerayya strikes big with 1M+ USD and going strong."

Talking about its domestic collection, the Chiranjeevi-starrer took a massive opening in India earning Rs 29.6 crore on its first day of theatrical release, and collected Rs 19.8 crore more on its second day, taking the two-day total India nett collection to Rs 49.40 crore, as per the trade tracking website Sacnilk.com.

Chiranjeevi will be seen next in Bhola Shankar, which is an official Tamil remake of the 2015 Tamil actioner Vedalam headlined by Ajith Kumar, whose Thunivu and Thalapathy Vijay's Varisu are also giving tough competition to each other in Kollywood, aka the Tamil film industry as the two Pongal releases on January 11. Chiranjeevi's last film GodFather, which also starred Salman Khan in a cameo role, was also the remake of Mohanlal's Malayalam superhit film Lucifer.



