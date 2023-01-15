Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEntertainment

Waltair Veerayya box office collection day 2: Chiranjeevi, Ravi Teja film breaches $1 million mark in USA

Waltair Veerayya box office collection: Chiranjeevi's action drama film earned Rs 49.40 crore in India nett collection.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 15, 2023, 06:33 PM IST

Waltair Veerayya box office collection day 2: Chiranjeevi, Ravi Teja film breaches $1 million mark in USA
Chiranjeevi and Ravi Teja in Waltair Veerayya/File photo

Starring Chiranjeevi in the titular character, the Telugu action-packed entertainer Waltair Veerayya was released in the theatres on January 13. It clashed at the box office with Nandamuri Balakrishna-starrer Veera Simha Reddy, which hit the theatres a day ahead on January 12. Both films have been produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar under Mythri Movie Makers' banner.

Directed by KS Ravindra, popularly known as Bobby Kolli, the film has a talented ensemble consisting of Shruti Haasan, Ravi Teja, Prakash Raj, Catherine Tresa, Bobby Simha, Sathyaraj, Rajendra Prasad, and Nassar. Urvashi Rautela is also seen in an item song titled Boss Party in the film.

Waltair Veerayya is being loved by audiences in India and abroad too as the film has crossed the $1 million mark at the USA box office. Mythri Movie Makers shared the celebratory poster on their social media handles and wrote, "#WaltairVeerayya's MEGA MASS BLOCKBUSTER wave takes over the US BOX Office with a terrific storm #WaltairVerayya strikes big with 1M+ USD and going strong."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mythri Movie Makers (@mythriofficial)

Talking about its domestic collection, the Chiranjeevi-starrer took a massive opening in India earning Rs 29.6 crore on its first day of theatrical release, and collected Rs 19.8 crore more on its second day, taking the two-day total India nett collection to Rs 49.40 crore, as per the trade tracking website Sacnilk.com.

Chiranjeevi will be seen next in Bhola Shankar, which is an official Tamil remake of the 2015 Tamil actioner Vedalam headlined by Ajith Kumar, whose Thunivu and Thalapathy Vijay's Varisu are also giving tough competition to each other in Kollywood, aka the Tamil film industry as the two Pongal releases on January 11. Chiranjeevi's last film GodFather, which also starred Salman Khan in a cameo role, was also the remake of Mohanlal's Malayalam superhit film Lucifer.

READ | Shruti Haasan rubbishes reports that she skipped Waltair Veerayya event due to 'mental problems': 'Nice try...'

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Type 2 diabetes: From fried food to fruit juice, avoid eating these items in high blood sugar
461 luxury apartments, skyview deck, an ‘oasis’: Zara founder buys Rs 2671 crore skyscraper | In Pics
Kartik Aaryan visits Siddhivinayak Temple to take blessing from Lord Ganesha on his birthday, photos go viral
Somy Ali, Aishwarya Rai, Katrina Kaif: A look actresses Salman Khan reportedly dated
Shraddha Walker murder: 5 most horrific crimes that took place in Delhi, Dehradun, Jabalpur and more
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Who is R'Bonney Gabriel, winner of Miss Universe 2022? 28-year-old Miss USA is CEO of her own clothing line
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.