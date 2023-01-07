Waltair Veerayya trailer: Chiranjeevi is back in his massy avatar, Ravi Teja amps up the entertainment quotient

Chiranjeevi and Ravi Teja in Waltair Veerayya still/Mythri Movie Makers Instagram

Chiranjeevi is set to entertain the audiences with his upcoming Telugu entertainer Waltair Veerayya, whose trailer was unveiled by the makers on Saturday, January 7. Also starring Ravi Teja, Shruti Haasan, and Catherine Tresa, the film looks like the perfect festive entertainer as it is slated to release in cinemas during the Pongal festival on January 13.

The action and romance-packed entertainer Waltair Veerayya is directed by KS Ravindra, popularly known as Bobby Kolli, The film's music, which seems to be a major highlight, is composed by Devi Sri Prasad, who gained immense fame after composing the chartbuster songs of Allu Arjun's blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise.

The Chiranjeevi-starrer film will clash at the box office with Nandamuri Balakrishna's Veera Simha Reddy, which arrives in theatres on January 12. Coincidentally, both the superstar-driven films are bankrolled by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar under the banner Mythri Movie Makers.

The Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy actor addresses this epic clash at the film's press meet in December where as per Pinkvilla, he was quoted saying, "The producer has the final say on the release date, regardless of the fact that I play a character in this movie. These two films are being made by the same producer, and to them, they represent their two children and two eyes. They cannot treat one of them unfairly or with lower regard than the others. They are doing wonderful service to both films and you'll be surprised after the release."

The two Telugu films will also face competition from the two big Tamil releases namely Thunivu, starring Ajith Kumar, and Varisu, starring Thalapathy Vijay. The latter has also been dubbed in Telugu as Vaarasudu. Both films will release in theatres on January 11.



READ | Chiranjeevi honoured with Indian Film Personality of the Year Award at IFFI 2022