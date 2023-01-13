Shruti Haasan rubbishes reports that she skipped Waltair Veerayya event due to 'mental problems': 'Nice try...'

Shruti Haasan reacted to reports that she is batting 'mental problems'

Shruti Haasan has reacted to reports that had claimed that she skipped the pre-release event of her new film Waltair Veerayya due to mental health issues. Reports had also claimed that Shruti had not been ‘100%’ during the overseas schedule of the film. Waltair Veerayya is a Telugu film that stars Chiranjeevi with Ravi Teja in an extended cameo.

Taking to Twitter on Thursday night, the eve of the film’s release, Shruti shared screengrabs of some of the news reports that had claimed she skipped the film event due to ‘mental problems’. The actress wrote, “Nice try !! And Thankyou I’m recovering well from my viral fever.”

Nice try !! And Thankyou I’m recovering well from my viral fever pic.twitter.com/oxTYevcK1D — shruti haasan (@shrutihaasan) January 12, 2023

She also wrote a long note in another screenshot in the post, where she talked about the importance of talking aboit mental health sensitively. “Ok so here's the thing, misinformation like this and the over dramatisation or flippant handling of such subjects is what makes people afraid to talk about mental health…Guess what? It doesn't work. I will always be a mental health advocate I will always promote taking care of myself in all aspects. Oh and…I had a viral fever so nice try get over yourselves and while you are at it please talk to a therapist. No really, please do,” she added.

A few hours later, Shruti posted a picture of herself on Instagram where she was in bed. “Thank you for all the love yesterday still so sad I couldn't make it for the grand launch.. rest and recovery mode on and lost of rasam,” she wrote alongside.

Produced by Naveen Yerneni, Y Ravi Shankar and co-produced by G K Mohan, under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers, Waltair Veerayya is set to release on January 13. Shruti’s other big Telugu release – Nandamuri Balakrishna-starrer Veera Simha Reddy – released in theatres a day before that.