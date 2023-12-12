Headlines

Triptii Dimri was 'really nervous' in viral video of her staring at Ranbir Kapoor at Animal screening: 'My dad...'

'AI tools falling in hands of...': PM Modi calls for global framework for ethical use of AI

Vettaiyan: Makers unveil title of Thalaivar 170 on Rajinikanth's 73rd birthday, here's what it means

First astronaut on Moon by...: ISRO chief Somanath sheds light on space plans post Chandrayaan-3 mission

Meet man who once led IPL as chairman, now runs Rs 14811 crore company, his net worth is...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Triptii Dimri was 'really nervous' in viral video of her staring at Ranbir Kapoor at Animal screening: 'My dad...'

Vettaiyan: Makers unveil title of Thalaivar 170 on Rajinikanth's 73rd birthday, here's what it means

CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2024 date sheet out: Science, Maths, Hindi; check subject-wise list

Winter smoothie options to make your mornings better

Inside photos from Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli's sixth wedding anniversary celebrations

10 cleanest railway stations in India

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad look stylish at Pashmina Roshan’s retro-themed birthday bash

Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

Article 370 was a temporary provision, says SC as it upholds its abrogation | Article 370 judgement

Thousands of dead fish mysteriously wash up on Japan beach, revive Fukushima conspiracy!

‘Fake news peddled by Pakistan': India rejects reports of 'secret memo against Nijjar'

Triptii Dimri was 'really nervous' in viral video of her staring at Ranbir Kapoor at Animal screening: 'My dad...'

Vettaiyan: Makers unveil title of Thalaivar 170 on Rajinikanth's 73rd birthday, here's what it means

Mission Start Ab trailer: 10 startups vie to become India's next unicorn in Shark Tank rival, release date out

HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

Vettaiyan: Makers unveil title of Thalaivar 170 on Rajinikanth's 73rd birthday, here's what it means

Thalaivar 170 titled Vettaiyan will see Rajinikanth reuniting with Amitabh Bachchan after 33 years. Written and directed by TJ Gnanavel, the film also features Rana Daggubati, Fahadh Faasil, Manju Warrier, Kishore, and Ritika Singh among others.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 12, 2023, 07:59 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Rajinikanth's next Thalaivar 170 finally has a title. Written and directed by TJ Gnanavel, the film has been named Vettaiyan. The production banner Lyca Productions unveiled the film's name in the title teaser video, which they released on Tuesday, December 12, on the occasion of Rajinikanth's 73rd birthday.

In the title teaser clip, the Tamil superstar is seen putting on black sunglasses stylishly as he says, "When the hunt is on, the prey must fall", and it is followed by a short rap written and sung by Shuba and composed by Anirudh Ravichander. The Tamil word Vettaiyan means Hunter in English and the title reveal video hints that the film will be a slick actioner.

Thalaivar 170 will see Rajinikanth reuniting with Amitabh Bachchan after more than 30 years. The two superstars were last seen together in the 1991 action drama Hum in which the Enthiran actor played the younger brother to the Shahenshah actor. They have also shared screen space in the action films Andhaa Kaanoon and Geraftaar, released in 1983 and 1985 respectively.

Apart from Big B and Thalaivar, the TJ Gnanavel directorial features top actors from other major film industries as well. The Malayalam superstar Fahadh Faasil, and the Tollywood superstar Rana Daggubati are the other key additions to the cast. Manju Warrier, Kishore, Ritika Singh, Dushara Vijayan, GM Sundar, Rohini, Rao Ramesh, Ramesh Thilak, and Rakshan complete the ensemble.

Vettaiyan will be Rajinikanth's next release after the blockbuster Jailer, which collected over Rs 600 crore worldwide earlier this year. Nelson's action-comedy had guest appearances from pan-India stars including Jackie Shroff, Mohanlal, and Shiva Rajkumar. Vinayakan, Ramya Krishnan, Vasanth Ravi, Tamannaah Bhatia, Sunil, Mirnaa Menon, and Yogi Babu played the supporting roles.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

This stand-up comedian, reality star lost his mother at 14, used to work for Rs 60 per day at a shop, now earns...

Not Ranveer Singh, but this actor was YRF’s first choice opposite Anushka Sharma in Band Baaja Baaraat

Say hello to frizz-free and gorgeous hair with ultimate hair masks on Amazon

Meet actor who was mistakenly detained in Gulshan Kumar murder case, has worked with Amitabh, Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt

Weather update: IMD predicts heavy rain, dense fog in several states for next 3 days; check latest forecast here

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad look stylish at Pashmina Roshan’s retro-themed birthday bash

Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

5 most controversial family feuds in Bollywood

In pics: Sara Ali Khan flaunts washboard abs as she poses in a bikini in new photos from Goa

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE