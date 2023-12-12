Vettaiyan: Makers unveil title of Thalaivar 170 on Rajinikanth's 73rd birthday, here's what it means

Thalaivar 170 titled Vettaiyan will see Rajinikanth reuniting with Amitabh Bachchan after 33 years. Written and directed by TJ Gnanavel, the film also features Rana Daggubati, Fahadh Faasil, Manju Warrier, Kishore, and Ritika Singh among others.

Rajinikanth's next Thalaivar 170 finally has a title. Written and directed by TJ Gnanavel, the film has been named Vettaiyan. The production banner Lyca Productions unveiled the film's name in the title teaser video, which they released on Tuesday, December 12, on the occasion of Rajinikanth's 73rd birthday.

In the title teaser clip, the Tamil superstar is seen putting on black sunglasses stylishly as he says, "When the hunt is on, the prey must fall", and it is followed by a short rap written and sung by Shuba and composed by Anirudh Ravichander. The Tamil word Vettaiyan means Hunter in English and the title reveal video hints that the film will be a slick actioner.

Thalaivar 170 will see Rajinikanth reuniting with Amitabh Bachchan after more than 30 years. The two superstars were last seen together in the 1991 action drama Hum in which the Enthiran actor played the younger brother to the Shahenshah actor. They have also shared screen space in the action films Andhaa Kaanoon and Geraftaar, released in 1983 and 1985 respectively.

Apart from Big B and Thalaivar, the TJ Gnanavel directorial features top actors from other major film industries as well. The Malayalam superstar Fahadh Faasil, and the Tollywood superstar Rana Daggubati are the other key additions to the cast. Manju Warrier, Kishore, Ritika Singh, Dushara Vijayan, GM Sundar, Rohini, Rao Ramesh, Ramesh Thilak, and Rakshan complete the ensemble.

Vettaiyan will be Rajinikanth's next release after the blockbuster Jailer, which collected over Rs 600 crore worldwide earlier this year. Nelson's action-comedy had guest appearances from pan-India stars including Jackie Shroff, Mohanlal, and Shiva Rajkumar. Vinayakan, Ramya Krishnan, Vasanth Ravi, Tamannaah Bhatia, Sunil, Mirnaa Menon, and Yogi Babu played the supporting roles.