Headlines

Meet IIT graduate who joined Ratan Tata's Rs 24,429 crore company in 1990, now heads it as MD, CEO

Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi radiate love, Chiranjeevi blesses couple, photos from Haldi celebration go viral

Jammu and Kashmir: Police official shot dead by terrorists in third such attack

Verbal spat erupts between Air India, Akasa Air CEOs over poaching of pilots

Anil Kapoor says 12th Fail took him back to his struggling days of facing roadblocks, congratulates team for success

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi radiate love, Chiranjeevi blesses couple, photos from Haldi celebration go viral

Verbal spat erupts between Air India, Akasa Air CEOs over poaching of pilots

Anil Kapoor says 12th Fail took him back to his struggling days of facing roadblocks, congratulates team for success

Halloween 2023: AI gives spooky makeover to iconic cartoon characters

Batters with most sixes in one inning of World Cup 2023

8 facial exercises for healthy skin

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Scam 2003, The Freelancer, Ustaad, OTT releases to binge-watch this weekend

In pics: Shahid Kapoor, Naseeruddin Shah, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub attend Ruhaan Kapoor-Manukriti Pahwa's reception bash

Former Zimbabwe captain Heath Streak's career in numbers

ALERT: What is SIM swapping scam and how to protect yourself

Baghel has only 40 days left as a chief minister, says BJP's former CM Chhattisgarh Raman Singh

Kerala blast: Security heightened around churches, metro stations and other public places in Delhi

Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi radiate love, Chiranjeevi blesses couple, photos from Haldi celebration go viral

Anil Kapoor says 12th Fail took him back to his struggling days of facing roadblocks, congratulates team for success

Richa Chadha shares cryptic post on karma, netizens feel it's a dig at Kangana Ranaut over Tejas' failure

HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi radiate love, Chiranjeevi blesses couple, photos from Haldi celebration go viral

The pre-wedding festivities of Varun Tej-Lavanya Tripathi have begun, and megastar Chiranjeevi has graced the haldi ceremony to bless the couple.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 31, 2023, 10:27 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The pre-wedding festivities of actors Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi have begun with the Haldi ceremony. The photos from the private celebrations have surfaced and they went viral instantly. The couple was spotted in a yellow-themed Haldi ceremony and the photos radiate love among the star couple. For the Haldi ceremony, megastar Chiranjeevi was spotted in one of the pictures, posing with the couple and blessing them. In another picture, Varun and Lavanya are seen embracing each other.

Here are the photos

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi's pre-wedding festivities 

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi are all set to tie the knot at the Borgo San Felice Resort in Italy on November 1. On October 30, the couple hosted a grand cocktail party at the same venue on Monday night, which was attended by multiple celebrities from Telugu film industry including Ram Charan and Allu Arjun. Here are some of the viral photos from last night. Ram Charan and Allu Arjun were seen accompanied by their respective wives, Upasana Kamineni and Sneha Reddy. The presence of these industry giants added an extra layer of glamour to an already dazzling event.

Ram and Upasana are seen posing with the lovely couple. The Konidela and Kamineni families went to Italy for their family vacation, a few days ago before the wedding festivities. The lovebirds Varun and Lavanya held an intimate engagement ceremony at Tej's home in Hyderabad. The couple shared these beautiful photos from their special occasion on Instagram. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

How Matthew Perry used battle with drug, alcohol addiction for good; lost 3 years' memory; spent Rs 75 crore to be sober

Amazon Great Indian Sale 2023: Top deals on cookwares, get up to 73% off

When Matthew Perry revealed he almost lost chance to play Chandler Bing in Friends: 'It was making me crazy...'

What is 'Point Nemo', mysterious place on Earth far from any living being?

Israel-Hamas war enters second stage, announces Israeli PM Netanyahu

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: Scam 2003, The Freelancer, Ustaad, OTT releases to binge-watch this weekend

In pics: Shahid Kapoor, Naseeruddin Shah, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub attend Ruhaan Kapoor-Manukriti Pahwa's reception bash

Former Zimbabwe captain Heath Streak's career in numbers

Meet Chandni Bainz, Malaysian model who Ishaan Khatter is reportedly dating after breakup with Ananya Panday

Viral Photos of the Day: Malaika Arora raises temperature in sexy white top, Saif Ali Khan poses in casuals

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE