Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi radiate love, Chiranjeevi blesses couple, photos from Haldi celebration go viral

The pre-wedding festivities of Varun Tej-Lavanya Tripathi have begun, and megastar Chiranjeevi has graced the haldi ceremony to bless the couple.

The pre-wedding festivities of actors Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi have begun with the Haldi ceremony. The photos from the private celebrations have surfaced and they went viral instantly. The couple was spotted in a yellow-themed Haldi ceremony and the photos radiate love among the star couple. For the Haldi ceremony, megastar Chiranjeevi was spotted in one of the pictures, posing with the couple and blessing them. In another picture, Varun and Lavanya are seen embracing each other.

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi's pre-wedding festivities

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi are all set to tie the knot at the Borgo San Felice Resort in Italy on November 1. On October 30, the couple hosted a grand cocktail party at the same venue on Monday night, which was attended by multiple celebrities from Telugu film industry including Ram Charan and Allu Arjun. Here are some of the viral photos from last night. Ram Charan and Allu Arjun were seen accompanied by their respective wives, Upasana Kamineni and Sneha Reddy. The presence of these industry giants added an extra layer of glamour to an already dazzling event.

Ram and Upasana are seen posing with the lovely couple. The Konidela and Kamineni families went to Italy for their family vacation, a few days ago before the wedding festivities. The lovebirds Varun and Lavanya held an intimate engagement ceremony at Tej's home in Hyderabad. The couple shared these beautiful photos from their special occasion on Instagram.