Urfi Javed slams Ranveer Singh supporters for comparing her photos with actor's nude photoshoot

Last week, Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh broke the internet after pictures from his nude photoshoot went viral. The photos circulated on social media even before he posted them, netzines slammed the actor for posing nude for a magazine.

However, there were a few people who supported Ranveer Singh. They cited Urfi Jave’s example and said if her semi-nude photos are not considered ad obscene, then why Ranveer’s pictures have been criticised. After this, Urfi Javed took to Instagram and slammed social media users for comparing her pics with Ranveer Singh’s nude photos.

Urfi shared a screenshot in which a social media user was showing support to Ranveer Singh. The screenshot read, “If this photoshoot is hurting sentiments then why these photoshoots of Urfi Javed is not hurting sentiments??? If something is wrong for one gender then it should be declared wrong for other gender too.”

Urfi responded by saying, “People can support Ranveer without bringing me in between, also everyone who is forgetting here, I've been trolled mercilessly, Slut shamed, given rape threats, death threats for everything and anything. Everyone stop acting like the world has been nice to me, I've endured my part of abuses, trolling and what not. If a stupid Ngo decides to file a case against Ranveer, why y'all taking it out on me? This again shows the hypocrisy. Sick my ****.”

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh has landed in more legal trouble over his controversial nude photoshoot after an FIR has been filed against him under the IT Act of the Indian Parliament. This is the second FIR that has been filed against the actor over the nude photo shoot that he did for a popular magazine.

According to the First Information Report (FIR) filed against the Bollywood actor, the complaint has been registered under the Sections 292, 293, and 509 of the Information Technology Act 2022 of the Indian Parliament for his controversial photos.