Koffee With Karan season 7: Vijay Deverakonda answers if he likes 'cheese'; HINT: Janhvi Kapoor-Sara Ali Khan episode

Koffee With Karan season 7: Telugu star Vijay Deverakonda who is all set to make his pan-India debut with Karan Johar's Dharma Productions produced Liger, and his co-star Ananya Panday will be seen as the guests in the upcoming episode of Koffee With Karan 7, which promises a laugh riot and some eyebrow-raising moments.

In a teaser clip for the show, Karan is seen teasing Vijay and asking him whether or not he likes 'cheese'. For those unaware, in the third episode, where Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan graced the Koffee couch, the Kedarnath actress mentioned that she would like to date Vijay Deverakonda. The Telugu star was tagged as 'cheese' in banter. While Janhvi and Sara discussed about the latter wanting to date Vijay, Karan Johar tells the actresses that the two were discussing the Arjun Reddy star as if he were a "slice of cheese". In response, Janvhi is heard saying that she's sure Vijay would love to be a slice of cheese.

Now, with the new episode being graced by Vijay himself, in a new clip host, Karan Johar is heard asking Vijay if he likes 'cheese', referring to Janhvi and Sara's episode. A skeptical Vijay Deverakonda is heard saying, "I am scared about where this is leading."

Meanwhile, Ananya Panday interjects and says, "Can I say that I'd like to be on the same platter," indirectly stating that she too would like to date Vijay Deverakonda.

Karan then asks Ananya about 'what's brewing' between her and actor Aditya Roy Kapur. The conversation then moves to Vijay, who is asked when was the last time he had sex, to which he replies 'Abort'.

Vijay then makes a revelation that he has "done it in a car" and says: 'desperate times'. Karan then follows up with a question if Vijay has had a threesome? Vijay replies: 'No' but adds "Wouldn't mind", when Karan asks if he wants to be in a threesome.

Koffee With Karan Season 7 airs on Disney+ Hotstar.